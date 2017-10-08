Tech leaders weigh in on diversity, inclusion and sexual harassment on stage at Disrupt

Tech leaders weigh in on diversity, inclusion and sexual harassment on stage at Disrupt

At TechCrunch Disrupt SF last month, themes around diversifying the tech industry emerged in both in panels explicitly about those challenges and in unexpected places too. We’ve collected some of the highlights, pulling together the collective wisdom of a number of our on-stage founders and figures to tackle tech’s thorniest culture issues.

 

Our full panel on confronting harassment and sexism

Our dedicated panel featured Sarah Kunst (Proday), Kim Malone Scott (Candor), and Hilary Gosher (Insight Venture Partners) in a conversation around shifting culture in Silicon Valley.

Uber's Bozoma Saint John

Uber’s Bozoma Saint John on people questioning Uber’s decision to hire her.

Maureen Fan, Baobab Studios

Maureen Fan of Baobab Studios on sexism and the VR industry.

Kevin Durant of the Golden State Warriors

Kevin Durant of the Golden State Warriors on making investment choices with diversity in mind.

Anne Wojcicki of 23andme

Anne Wojcicki of 23andme, diversity and genetics.

Heather Garozzo, Team Dignitas

Heather Garozzo of Team Dignitas on women and esports.

Twitch cofounder Justin Kan

Twitch cofounder Justin Kan on how to really hire a diverse team.

Adi Tatarko of Houzz

Adi Tatarko of Houzz on leading a company as a woman.

Proday's Sarah Kunst

Proday’s Sarah Kunst on sexism as a dirty word.

Confronting sexism in Silicon Valley panel

More snippets from our panel on harassment, inclusion and tech.

Laurene Powell Jobs

Laurene Powell Jobs on why tech should care about immigration reform and why it matters.

Confronting sexism in Silicon Valley panel

Our sexism panel on investing in founders with integrity.

Pymetrics CEO Frida Polli

Pymetrics CEO Frida Polli takes on unconscious bias.

