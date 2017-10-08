0/13 Replay Gallery More Galleries Skip
Tech leaders weigh in on diversity, inclusion and sexual harassment on stage at Disrupt
At TechCrunch Disrupt SF last month, themes around diversifying the tech industry emerged in both in panels explicitly about those challenges and in unexpected places too. We’ve collected some of the highlights, pulling together the collective wisdom of a number of our on-stage founders and figures to tackle tech’s thorniest culture issues.
Our full panel on confronting harassment and sexism
Uber's Bozoma Saint John
Maureen Fan, Baobab Studios
Kevin Durant of the Golden State Warriors
Anne Wojcicki of 23andme
Heather Garozzo, Team Dignitas
Twitch cofounder Justin Kan
Adi Tatarko of Houzz
Proday's Sarah Kunst
Confronting sexism in Silicon Valley panel
Laurene Powell Jobs
Confronting sexism in Silicon Valley panel
Pymetrics CEO Frida Polli
