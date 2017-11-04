Dispatches from the cutting edge of computer vision

One weakness of machine learning systems is essentially that their “vocabulary” of actions and items is often limited. It may understand that people ride horses, but not dogs. Therefore, if someone is riding something, it must not be a “dog” — or if someone is on top of a dog, they must not be “riding” it. But unusual combinations of objects and actions happen all the time – in fact, they’re usually the most worthy of documenting!

This system was trained to recognize objects and the relationships between them based on spatial cues, regardless of what type of objects were pictured. So although the system may never have seen a pig frying a pancake, it will be able to recognize it when it sees it — because it has a general idea of what a pig looks like, what a pancake looks like, and what frying looks like, and it puts them all together.