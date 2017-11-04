Dispatches from the cutting edge of computer vision
The International Conference on Computer Vision just wrapped up, and at it the finest minds in CV and machine learning compared notes, gave presentations, and probably just marveled at how far we’ve come in the last few years. The world of assistive AI and self-driving cars requires computer vision to advance by leaps and bounds, and the researchers of the world are happy to oblige.
Here are a handful of the most interesting projects, along with some extremely simplified explanations of why they’re so cool.
Raising smartphone photos to DSLR quality
Improving dual-lens smartphone portraits
Creating photorealistic images from scratch on demand
Creating photorealistic images from scratch on demand, but different
The last one, but backwards
Real-time arbitrary style transfer
Captioning complex overlapping events in video
Describing images with natural language
Expecting unexpected relationships between objects – weakly supervised
Answering complex questions
Seeing around corners without looking
Counting heads
Inferring road layouts from aerial imagery
