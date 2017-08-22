The top 7 startups from Y Combinator S’17 Demo Day 1
A stem cell cryobank, self-flying personal planes, and an augmented reality data platform were amongst the highlights of the prestigious Y Combinator startup accelerator’s Summer 2017 Demo Day part 1. You can read about all 50 startups that launched today in verticals like AI and biotech, and check back later for the full list and favorites from day 2. For now, based on investor buzz and what caught the eye of TechCrunch’s writers, click or scroll through to see our picks for day 1’s top 7 startups.
Additional reporting by Ryan Lawler, Lucas Matney, and John Mannes
Pyka – Self-Flying Personal Planes
PullRequest – Code Review Marketplace
Zendar – All-Weather Radar For Self-Driving Cars
Gopher – App Platform Built On Email
Modular Science – Farming Robots
Escher Reality – Augmented Reality Data Platform
Forever Labs – Stem Cell Cryobank
