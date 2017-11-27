Cyber Monday’s best tech bets
So you’ve had a nice, calming two-day respite from all of the bargain hunting. But don’t worry, it’s almost over. It’s Cyber Monday, a holiday made up in 2005 because Black Friday wasn’t quite doing the trick. Sure it’s a crass cash-in and yet more grist for the end of year Capitalist mill — but the deals!
Over the past few years, Cyber Monday’s become as much of an online madhouse as Black Friday. There’s a lot to crawl through, and still plenty of leftover deals from before the weekend, but now’s a great time to pick a good gadget for yourself, or as a gift, I guess.
Amazon Echo Dot ($30)
Blue Yeti Microphone ($90)
Fitbit Charge 2 ($100)
Google Home Mini ($30)
MicrosoftXbox One S ($189)
Nest Learning Thermostat ($189)
Nokia Steel ($78)
Samsung Gear IconX ($150)
Sennheiser HD1 ($250)
Vuze VR Kit ($640)
