Check out all of the tech-themed Super Bowl Commercials

What a game?!?! While the first half wasn’t the most exciting, the second half (and overtime) made up for it. Congratulations to Tom Brady and the Patriots for mounting the largest comeback in Super Bowl history, and winning in the first ever overtime in Super Bowl history.

And how could we forget the ads! In a tradition that’s become almost as storied as the game itself, companies spent big dollars to push big stars and — this year more than ever — a more political agenda at the big game.

Whether it was the Google ad that opened with a Pride Flag; or Airbnb’s #weaccept campaign; or Ford’s focus on sustainability, or (especially) Audi tackling equal pay; this year’s slate of Super spots seemed more willing to push a political envelope (nicely done, y’all).