Btw, Echo Spot buyers…your Chumby still works

Posted by
So Amazon announced a smart alarm clock today, the $130 Echo Spot. It works like a smaller Echo Show, allowing you to make calls, including video calls, listen to music, and much more. It’s basically like a modern-day Chumby, said one TechCrunch reporter who has clearly been writing about gadgets for far too long to remember such a thing.

Well, I would very much like an Echo Spot, but I don’t have $130 because I’m going on vacation where I plan to spend that money on beer and not a fancy baby monitor.

But I do have a Chumby!

Or at least, I used to.

I wonder where it is….

found my chumby

Well, I found it! I’m not gonna lie, I haven’t seen this thing in years. And some boxes nearly fell on my head as I dug around on the top shelf of the office closet where old gadgets go to die.

(Hello, first-gen Chromebook! Hello, netbook!)

Anyway, it lives.

But will it power on?

Yes

It’s turning on. That’s a good sign.

Splash screeeeen

It was on this boot-up screen for a really long time. I thought that was it. But I guess I just forgot how long it used to take for gadgets to power so many years ago.

HOMESCREEN

ZOMG! A homescreen appeared!

Now, there was no way that Chumby was still connected to my home wi-fi network since I’ve moved twice since I bought this thing, so I had to go into Settings and configure that.

You use the little toggle lever on the top of the device (remember??). It’s underneath the plushy material and lets you access the Control Panel and other fun stuff.

It took me about 200 hours to enter in my now super complex Wi-Fi password by pressing buttons on Chumby’s touchscreen. I will spare you from a screenshot of this because I’m nice.

My clock

Oh btw, apparently, I had made my preferred Chumby clock the “Star Trek” computer.

Because I’m exactly that kind of nerd.

Awww, FriendFeed

Once I was network-connected and switched over to the ‘default’ channel, I could still access my apps.

The Chumby remembered which ones I had loaded the last time I used it.

FriendFeed didn’t work, though. :(

These mini programs do things like display news, weather, and photos and even games on your Chumby homescreen.

TAKE THAT, ECHO SHOW AND ECHO SPOT.

I mean, there’s no phone calls or video calls or music streaming or Alexa but…

Who still has $130? Me! I do.

Is Chumby.com still a thing?

When I pressed the little Chumby guy there in the top left, I saw this screen. It says I should visit Chumby.com.

Curious, I hit up the website on my laptop’s browser.

The website turned on, too!

Of course I had to reset my password.

But once I got re-logged in, I was able to browse apps and view those I had installed on my Chumby.

The website would even take my money!

It cost $3 per month for an app subscription, powered by Stripe. I totally paid for it on my PCard. (Sorry, Oath accounting dept. It’s “work related” research.)

 

Facebook :(

This app’s configuration screen never loaded. I couldn’t pick my photos.

I WANT MY $3 BACK.

 

I CAN HAZ CHEEZBURGER

But then I found most of the other apps I chose still worked and would sync over to the Chumby right away.

For example, I added the I Can Haz Cheezburger app to make my time travel experience complete.

Oh look!

It seems there’s still a TechCrunch widget available.

Hmmm.

TechCrunch!

This is so meta.

I’m now reading about the new Echo Spot on my Chumby.

Look at our old TC logo. Ah, memories.

(Btw, my daughter is now in my home office asking for dinner. And I told her to eat a PB&J. Because Chumby lives!

JK JK I’m going to publish this now.)

tl;dr: Just go find your Chumby.

