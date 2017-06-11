Bethesda announces Skyrim for the Switch plus VR versions of Fallout 4 and Doom

Bethesda announces Skyrim for the Switch plus VR versions of Fallout 4 and Doom

Bethesda Softworks took the late-night stage at this year’s E3 games expo. Virtual reality is their sights, with upcoming HTC Vive support for Fallout 4 and Doom, turning those instant classics into VR wonderlands.

However, if VR isn’t your cup of tea, then you might like The Elder Scrolls: Skyrim arriving on Nintendo Switch, with added motion controls and support for mods. But that’s just the tip of the ice berg for the game maestros at Bethesda.

Skyrim for Nintendo Switch

Skyrim is just that game title that never dies. It’s a classic among those who love the Elder Scrolls series, but this port marks the series’ debut on a Nintendo system.

Skyrim for Nintendo Switch is a port that includes motion support for the portable game console’s controllers, as well as mods and all pre-existing Skyrim DLC.

Fallout 4 in VR

What’s better than roaming a post-apocalyptic American landscape? Doing so in virtual reality and calling that reality Fallout 4. This is the kind of game that requires a whole weekend to power through.

DOOM VFR

DOOM is an extremely gory and gritty game series. It’s also iconic, but it was missing a VR version. Bethesda is enabling Vive VR support, in a new version called DOOM VFR that debuts later this year.

Dishonored: Death of the Outsider

New DLC for Dishonored! The idea is you’ll be pulling off the greatest assassination ever, using supernatural abilities and stealth, in the Dishonored universe.

That’s saying something.

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus

In Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus, the Allies lost World War II and America is under the mechanized grip of the Nazi regime. What’s a patriot to do?

You’ll be tasked with killing as many Nazis as possible, all the while experiencing an insane storyline. This is Bethesda’s the icing on the cake this year.

The Evil Within 2

Bethesda thought why not make a scary game series scarier, by making a sequel? It’ll be a multi-platform launch on PlayStation 4, Windows PC and Xbox One.

The Evil Within 2 launches Friday the 13th, in October. That’s pretty scary.

