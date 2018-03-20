The top 7 startups from Y Combinator’s W18 Demo Day 1

Autonomous cargo shipping, voice games and a camera that fits in a catheter were amongst the most impressive startups that launched yesterday at the Y Combinator Winter 2018 Demo Day 1. You can read about all 64 startups that launched in verticals like biotech and robotics, and check back later for our full coverage and picks from Day 2. Based on investor buzz and what interested TechCrunch’s writers, click (web) or scroll (mobile) to see our picks for Day 1’s top seven startups.

Additional reporting by Greg Kumparak, Katie Roof, Megan Rose Dickey and Lucas Matney