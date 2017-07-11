Amazon Prime Day deals that don’t suck

Posted by
View All Gallery View Replay Gallery
0/12 Replay Gallery More Galleries
SEE SLIDESHOW

Amazon Prime Day deals that don’t suck

Posted by
View All Gallery View Replay Gallery

Happy Amazon Prime Day. Sure, it’s a crass, made up holiday created with the sole purpose of fueling the cold, heartless engine of capitalism — but doesn’t that description apply to most holidays? Amazon kicked off the annual event in 2015 and managed to surpass its own Black Friday sales in that first year, thanks to some pretty deep discounts. Like Amazon itself, however, Prime Day can be a bit tricky to predict.

While the company has already previewed some deals ahead of the 30-hour event, deals are revealed all day long, in a bid to keep consumers tuned in. As such, the company’s offering up some pretty deep discounts on its own products and services, from the Echo to Audible, hoping to hook even more people into the Amazon Echo system.

Speaking of, Amazon’s also offering a number of Alexa only deals, no doubt in an attempt to make the idea of buying stuff through a talking speaker a little less foreign.

1/12

Amazon Services

No big surprise here — Amazon is offering up some of its deepest discounts to its own services. Content, as they say, is king. In addition to the aforementioned Prime price cut, Amazon will also be offering up six months of Audible for $8.95 a month (40-percent off) and four months of Amazon Music Unlimited for $0.99 (down from $7.99), streaming revenues be damned.

2/12

Amazon Echo and Echo Dot

Amazon’s smart speaker line is also seeing some pretty deep cuts, including, most notably, the standard Echo, which will be available for half-off, at $90 — perhaps a sign that the company is looking to get rid of old inventory ahead of a refresh. The Echo Dot, meanwhile, is being discounted by $15, down to $35.

3/12

August Smart Lock

Speaking of security, Amazon’s knocking $50 off of August’s Smart Lock. The line added Alexa functionality back in February of this year. Coincidence? Perhaps. But in the land of Amazon, is there really such a thing a as coincidence? [Ominous music plays]

4/12

Element 55-inch 4k Ultra HD Smart LED TV

Amazon’s also knocked Element’s 55-inch 4k TV down to $400 — a pretty deep discount over its standard $650 asking price. Naturally, the highly marked down TV also happens to be the first set with Fire TV built in.

Advertisement
5/12

Kindle Paperwhite

Amazon’s also got discounts across the Kindle line, including $50 off the high end Voyage and Oasis and $30 bucks off the standard Kindle. Personally, I’m partial to the tried and true Paperwhite, Amazon’s mid-tier and most solid Kindle to date.

6/12

Bose SoundLink Mini Speaker II

Bose Soundlink is one of the better Bluetooth speaker lines around, but it’s always sported a premium price, because, hey, Bose. For a limited time only, Amazon’s knocking $50 off the bottom line for the portable speaker.

7/12

Anova Sous Vide Precision Cooker

Sure, there’s a pretty a good chance you’ll try Sous Vide once and then just leave the cooker to gather dust alongside all of the other expensive kitchen gadgets you’ve accumulated over the years. But at least that first meal will cost you $70 less ($129) if you act now.

8/12

Samsung Gear 360

Samsung’s since introduced a second generation of its 360-degree camera with 4K video, but you can nab the first model for a tempting $130 — that’s a full 63-percent off its $350 retail price. The original Gear 360 is well built and user-friendly — and for the next few hours, at least, is one of the cheapest ways to shoot 360 video.

Advertisement
9/12

Xbox One S 1TB Console – Halo Wars 2 Bundle

The Xbox One X is right around the corner, but for those who can’t wait — or simply can’t see themselves shelling out $499 — for the redundantly named console, Amazon’s got a couple of sweet bargains on bundles. The Halo Wars 2 Bundle is probably the most notable, offering the titular title, a 1TB version of the Xbox One S, two wireless controllers and digital download codes for Recore, Halo 5, and Forza Motorsport 6. That all runs $290 (down from $413).

10/12

HTC Vive

The Oculus Rift just got a pretty steep discount, down to $399 for the rest of the summer. At $699 for today only, HTC’s excellent Vive headset is considerably pricier, but hey, a $100 discount is a $100 discount.

11/12

Ring Video Doorbell Pro

Prime Day is proving a pretty good opportunity to build out one’s smart home. Of course, it doesn’t hurt that all of these devices also happen to have Alexa integration. In the case of the Ring Doorbell, that mean the ability to see who’s standing at your front door directly on the Echo Show’s screen — one of the cooler bits of functionality for Amazon’s new assistant. The Ring Doorbell Pro (the hardwired version) is currently $72 off its retail price.

12/12

iRobot Roomba 652

Let’s be real — Prime Day is often less about the latest and greatest tech than it is clearing out old inventory. The Roomba 652 lacks features like WiFi connectivity and advanced mapping that you’ll find on more premium models, but at $250 ($125 off retail), it’s one of the cheapest ways to get your hands on iRobot’s line of robotic vacuums.

SEE SLIDESHOW

These 13 gifs show Apple ARKit's potential

by Lucas Matney
More Galleries
BACK TO
TOP