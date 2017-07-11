Amazon Prime Day deals that don’t suck
Happy Amazon Prime Day. Sure, it’s a crass, made up holiday created with the sole purpose of fueling the cold, heartless engine of capitalism — but doesn’t that description apply to most holidays? Amazon kicked off the annual event in 2015 and managed to surpass its own Black Friday sales in that first year, thanks to some pretty deep discounts. Like Amazon itself, however, Prime Day can be a bit tricky to predict.
While the company has already previewed some deals ahead of the 30-hour event, deals are revealed all day long, in a bid to keep consumers tuned in. As such, the company’s offering up some pretty deep discounts on its own products and services, from the Echo to Audible, hoping to hook even more people into the Amazon Echo system.
Speaking of, Amazon’s also offering a number of Alexa only deals, no doubt in an attempt to make the idea of buying stuff through a talking speaker a little less foreign.
Amazon Services
Amazon Echo and Echo Dot
August Smart Lock
Element 55-inch 4k Ultra HD Smart LED TV
Kindle Paperwhite
Bose SoundLink Mini Speaker II
Anova Sous Vide Precision Cooker
Samsung Gear 360
Xbox One S 1TB Console – Halo Wars 2 Bundle
HTC Vive
Ring Video Doorbell Pro
iRobot Roomba 652
