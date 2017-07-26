A running list of every company backed by the $93B SoftBank Vision Fund

Posted by
View All Gallery View Replay Gallery
0/10 Replay Gallery More Galleries
SEE SLIDESHOW

A running list of every company backed by the $93B SoftBank Vision Fund

Posted by
View All Gallery View Replay Gallery

When SoftBank announced the first close of its $93 billion Vision Fund back in May, it was hard to understand how the company would even manage to deploy so much capital in an already saturated ecosystem. Two months have passed and we’re starting to get a taste of the strategy of the fund — bet big and bet often and you just might be able to influence who wins and loses in the technology industry.

It’s far too early to evaluate the viability of such a fund. This is the first time such a fund has been raised and there is zero precedent for the manner in which the capital is being deployed. But, for starters, it seemed like a good idea to keep a running list of all Vision Fund investments for reference. We will update this list on a regular basis as more deals are made public.

1/10

Brain Corp

Brain Corp raised $114 million last week. The company was one of two initial investments made directly from the Vision Fund.

San Diego-based Brain Corp is building its own software to power autonomous robots indoors. The team aims to make it easy to convert ordinary robots into autonomous robots with a SaaS subscription and some off-the-shelf sensors.

2/10

Plenty

The other investment made last week directly from the Vision Fund was Plenty. The startup is creating vertical indoor farms that reportedly can produce yields 530 times greater than traditional fields.

Plenty isn’t the only indoor farming startup on the block, but it is the only one to have raised $200 million from SoftBank. The company currently has offices in South San Francisco and Laramie, Wyoming.

3/10

SoFi

The rest of the startups from here on out are existing investments made by SoftBank that are expected to be offered to the Vision Fund in the coming weeks. 

SoFi is a well-known fintech startup based out of San Francisco. The company offers loans to young professionals. SoftBank joined the party when SoFi raised a massive $500 million round back in February.  

4/10

ARM

ARM takes things out of the realm of startups and into the corporate world. Founded in 1985, ARM is a British semiconductors company.

SoftBank made a play to buy ARM last summer for $32 billion. The deal, which was the largest tech exit in British history, is expected to help SoftBank enhance its Internet of Things efforts.

Advertisement
5/10

OneWeb

OneWeb plans to launch a large constellation of low-orbit micro satellites in 2019. SoftBank invested $1 billion in the company back in December with the hope that OneWeb can enable global connectivity via satellite.

Once things kick into full gear, OneWeb expects to produce 15 satellites per week and create 3,000 new U.S. jobs.

6/10

Improbable

With $502 million in funding led by SoftBank, Improbable is poised to scale its platform for the creation of virtual and simulated worlds.

In the short term, Improbable is helping game designers build immersive experiences. As VR matures, Improbable is positioning itself as the tool for large-scale 3D design.

7/10

Guardant Health

Guardant Health is developing a blood test that can be used to identify cancer. SoftBank led a $360 million financing round for the startup to bankroll the sequencing of one million cancer patients over the next five years.

With fast and minimally invasive detection, the short-term hope is that patients would be able to seek cancer treatment earlier and increase their likelihood of survival.

8/10

Nvidia

Nvidia is the company that needs no introduction. The chipmaker has struck gold in recent months refocusing its technology on the rise of AI and machine learning.

With its stock up over 200 percent in the last year, SoftBank decided to take a $4 billion stake in the company. Nvidia’s GPUs have become a valuable ingredient for deep learning, though the question remains of how much longer the stock can continue to rise.

Advertisement
9/10

OSIsoft

SoftBank closed a deal to finance factory management platform OSIsoft back in May of this year. The company didn’t disclose the size of the investment, but did note that it was a minority stake.

The 37-year-old company aggregates IoT data pulled from factory hardware to inform decision making.

10/10

Nauto

Nauto nabbed a $159 million round of financing last week led by SoftBank. The company builds cameras for cars to improve safety by identifying driver fatigue and distraction.

The core value of the company however is in the data it’s collecting. Some day the data set could become valuable in the production of self-driving cars. To this avail, GM, BMW and Toyota are all investors.

SEE SLIDESHOW

We invested $____ billion in ride-sharing,

by John Mannes
More Galleries
BACK TO
TOP