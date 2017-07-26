A running list of every company backed by the $93B SoftBank Vision Fund

When SoftBank announced the first close of its $93 billion Vision Fund back in May, it was hard to understand how the company would even manage to deploy so much capital in an already saturated ecosystem. Two months have passed and we’re starting to get a taste of the strategy of the fund — bet big and bet often and you just might be able to influence who wins and loses in the technology industry.

It’s far too early to evaluate the viability of such a fund. This is the first time such a fund has been raised and there is zero precedent for the manner in which the capital is being deployed. But, for starters, it seemed like a good idea to keep a running list of all Vision Fund investments for reference. We will update this list on a regular basis as more deals are made public.