A look back at a decade of the Crunchies

Posted by
View All Gallery View Replay Gallery
0/18 Replay Gallery More Galleries
SEE SLIDESHOW

A look back at a decade of the Crunchies

Posted by
View All Gallery View Replay Gallery

It’s hard to believe that the Crunchies is already 10 years old. Time really does fly when you’re having fun, and the Crunchies is (almost) always fun!

The 10th Annual Crunchies Awards goes down on February 6 at the SF War Memorial Opera House and tickets are still available. If you want to hang out with our host Chelsea Peretti, our wonderful presenters such as Marissa Mayer, Troy Carter, Roelof Botha, and Cyan Banister, and the TC team, you should most definitely head over to the tickets page and reserve your spot.

But for now, let’s stroll down memory lane.

1/18

1st Annual Crunchies

Here is TC founder Michael Arrington at the first ever Crunchies Awards. The statues are still inspired by the 2001: A Space Odyssey monkey, but have undergone some minor tweaks.

2/18

1st Annual Crunchies

At the inaugural awards show, Jack Dorsey took home the Crunchie on behalf of Twitter, winning Best Mobile Application. Zuckerberg won Best Startup Founder and accepted on behalf of Facebook for Best Overall Startup.

3/18

2nd Annual Crunchies

Here’s a trip. At the 2nd Annual Crunchies, Marissa Mayer (who is presenting an award at this year’s awards show) won Best Application or Service for her work on Google Reader.

4/18

2nd Annual Crunchies

The iPhone 3G won Best Device or Gadget at the 2nd Crunchies.

Advertisement
5/18

3rd Annual Crunchies

A year later, Best Internet Application went to Disrupt Battlefield alumna Dropbox.

6/18

3rd Annual Crunchies

This was the third year in a row that Facebook won Best Overall Startup.

7/18

4th Annual Crunchies

With three years under its belt, the Crunchies got an upgrade in the form of host John Oliver, who both was and still is ‘the shit.’

8/18

4th Annual Crunchies

This was also the first year that Twitter overtook Facebook to win Best Overall Startup.

Advertisement
9/18

5th Annual Crunchies

Words With Friends won Best Time Sink at the 5th Annual Crunchies, along with other winners such as Fab, Grindr, and Google +. LOL.

10/18

5th Annual Crunchies

And Twitter kept up the momentum, with Jack Dorsey winning Founder of the Year. Little did we know that he would soon be the CEO of not one, but two, companies.

11/18

6th Annual Crunchies

But by 2013, the tide was turning back in Facebook’s favor. Zuckerberg won CEO of the Year, and Instagram’s Kevin Systrom won Founder of the Year after selling off his company to Facebook for $1 billion.

12/18

6th Annual Crunchies

Meanwhile, the Mars Curiosity Rover won Best Technology Achievement, and Snapchat won Fastest Rising Startup.

Advertisement
13/18

7th Annual Crunchies

At the 7th Annual Crunchies, Snapchat took home Best Mobile Application, an award presented by Marissa Mayer.

14/18

7th Annual Crunchies

And even though he couldn’t make it to the show, Edward Snowden won Biggest Social Impact after revealing NSA domestic surveillance programs to the public.

15/18

8th Annual Crunchies

In 2015, Salesforce’s Marc Benioff took home CEO of the Year.

16/18

8th Annual Crunchies

And Travis Kalanick, ever shrugging, accepted the Best Overall Startup award on behalf of Uber.

Advertisement
17/18

9th Annual Crunchies

Last year, Andre Iguodala presented the award for Best New Startup, which went to Honor.

18/18

9th Annual Crunchies

Stewart Butterfield, Slack CEO and founder, accepted Founder of the Year.

SEE SLIDESHOW

What The 25 Most-Followed Instagram Accounts…

by Lucas Matney
More Galleries
BACK TO
TOP