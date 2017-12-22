A look at 42 women in tech who crushed it in 2017

What a challenging, exhilarating year it has been for women everywhere, starting from the women’s March on Washington to former Uber engineer Susan Fowler’s eye-opening and now famous blog post to the #metoo movement that has swept the country, washing dozens of sexual predators out of their powerful roles in the process.

All the while, women in tech have been driving their companies to new levels of success, including reaching difficult product development milestones and, in many of the cases you’re about to read, raising meaningful follow-on funding.

That’s not always an easy task, as many will tell you. In 2016, companies with at least one female founder raised 19 percent of all seed rounds, 14 percent of early-stage venture, and just 8 percent of late-stage venture rounds, according to Crunchbase.

Herewith, just 42 of the many women who defied the stats this year — and who are posed to kick more ass in 2018.

Stacy Epstein

Stacey Epstein knows enterprise software. She ran global marketing at the HR software company SuccessFactors when it IPO’d in 2007. She later became CMO at ServiceMax, which made software for field service workers and was later acquired by GE for $915 million. Now, Epstein is using those experiences to steer the ship at Zinc, a mobile communication platform focused on deskless workers where she is CEO.

Investors trust that she knows her audience. Zinc raised $11 million in second-round funding earlier this year led by GE Ventures (it has raised $16 million to date). Meanwhile, in September, Epstein also became a board advisor with Y Combinator, whose accelerator program Zinc passed through this year.

Jini Kim

Jini Kim has an autistic brother who has spent his life on Medicaid, so she had good reason to understand the system’s limitations. In fact, in 2010, she started a health analytics company, Nuna, that today helps answer how effectively Medicaid is treating whole populations of patients.

It wasn’t a no-brainer for investors, despite Kim’s background as a product manager with Google Health, a short-lived effort that folded after she’d left. But they took note when Kim was called to the White House to help with Healthcare.gov in late 2013 (she appeared soon after on the cover of Time). Nuna raised its first round in 2014. It sealed up another $90 million earlier this year led by Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers.

Steph Korey and Jen Rubio

Steph Korey and Jen Rubio, consumer marketing pros and former colleagues at Warby Parker, have described themselves as “just completely left brain and right brain,” respectively. Yet their combined attributes have led to some meaningful momentum for their two-year-old, New York-based travel brand, Away, whose direct-to-consumer, polycarbonate suitcases are becoming a favorite for travelers who expect luggage to be durable, sleek, and come with battery packs.

Earlier this year, in fact, the duo closed on $20 million in Series B funding in a round that brings Away’s total venture funding to $31 million. They’ve used some of that capital to roll out kids’ carry-on luggage and other new products, including travel-related accessories, designer collaborations, and Here, a quarterly travel magazine.

Marissa Alden Evans

After Marissa Alden Evans founded a photo-sharing app that allowed members to seek advice on their outfits, she couldn’t help but notice when a particular person uploaded his own photo after meeting her at a wedding.

The startup didn’t work out as well as that maneuver — the two are now married — but Evans has since cofounded a new company called Sawyer whose app allows parents to locate the best activities for their children. The Harvard MBA has also raised two rounds of funding for the company — which is busy building out subscription-based software for other outfits across the U.S. to use, from camps to after-school programs. Among its backers: the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative.

Rashmi Melgiri

Rashmi Melgiri has said she started CoverWallet, a site that lets small business owners compare and select commercial insurance plans, after watching a friend struggle to find a policy. It’s clicking with carrier partners like Liberty Mutual and Progressive, too. In fact, the MIT grad has since secured more than $30 million for the business — which aims to be easy, prompt, and transparent — including an $18.5 million round in October.

That’s none too shabby for a company that launched in the first quarter of last year with just $2 million in seed funding. (It also now employs more than 80 people.)

Elizabeth Iorns

A former breast cancer researcher, Elizabeth Iorns created her company, Science Exchange, partly to address the frustrations she experienced as a PhD trying to work with far-flung collaborators while at the University of Miami. The six-year-old company, an online marketplace for outsourcing science experiments, is resonating with plenty of other researchers, too. This year, Science Exchange, which now works with more than 1,000 companies, raised $28 million in a round that brings its total funding to $58.5 million.

Iorns, who is president, chair, and CEO, finds time to work as a part-time partner with Y Combinator, too. In fact, Science Exchange has partnered with the accelerator, whose portfolio companies can now order experimental services from Science Exchange’s network of more than 2,5000 scientific service providers.

Leslie Trigg

Leslie Trigg had held numerous executive positions before joining seven-year-old Outset Medical, a global dialysis company, as its CEO four years ago. Good thing for Outset that it nabbed her. Though the company originally set out to revolutionize at-home dialysis, Trigg saw a different, potentially bigger opportunity than replacing dialysis clinics, and that’s been to help supply such clinics with Outset’s products, which require less labor and reduce infrastructure costs, as well as make it easier for clinics’ patients to take care of themselves at home.

Trigg now needs to convince two companies that control most of the dialysis markets in the U.S. to use its technology, but investors are betting she can do it, providing Outset with $76.5 million in Series C funding in May.

Julie Shoenfeld

If GM brings you self-driving cars faster than you thought possible, thank Julie Schoenfeld. Three years ago, the veteran entrepreneur and engineer spun out her newest company, Strobe, from a company where she was previously president and CEO: OEwaves, which still makes applications in radar and communications.

In October, GM acquired Strobe, saying it makes it possible for a lidar sensor to be reduced to a single chip and for it to measure an object’s range, distance and velocity. It’s exactly the type of tech and engineer expertise that GM’s self-driving subsidiary, Cruise Automation, was looking to fold into its own operations, according to Cruise cofounder Kyle Vogt. Perhaps its why GM President Dan Ammann recently suggested that GM is now “quarters, not years” away from being able to deploy self-driving cars.

Laura Behrens Wu

The business shipping platform Shippo was originally born of the frustration of cofounder and CEO Laura Behrens Wu, who grew up in Germany, China, Ecuador and Cairo, and who puzzled over the time and effort required to ship things.

Suffice it to say investors think Shippo has figured out a better alternative, providing the company with $20 million in Series B funding earlier this year in a round that brings its funding to roughly $30 million altogether. What’s its appeal, exactly? By helping small and mid-size businesses track and order shipments, it’s enabling them to compete on more solid footing against behemoths like Amazon.

Wu, who worked briefly at the startup LendUp before launching Shippo, is also parent to this cat.

Julie Wainwright

Julie Wainwright has said she “became sort of a pariah” after shutting down the dot.com-era company she had led, Pets.com. But Wainwright is anything but a social outcast these days as the cofounder and CEO of The RealReal, a popular online consignment business that exclusively sells mint-condition second-hand luxury goods at deep discounts to their original prices.

The company now employs 950 people and says it’s on track to see more than $500 million in revenue this year. In the meantime, Wainwright has raised plenty of venture capital to help fuel its growth: $173 million to date, including a $50 million round that closed in June and that was used in part to open The RealReal’s first permanent retail space in New York.

Sallie Krawcheck

Sallie Krawcheck was among the most powerful executives on Wall Street when she suffered a high-profile ouster from Citigroup, where she headed up the bank’s wealth management unit. She has mounted quite a comeback as a startup founder with Ellevest, an online investment platform focused around meeting the needs of female investors, from tax minimization products to starting a business to having children. (For additional fees, Ellevest will also provide executive business coaching and personalized guidance, using executive recruiters and certified financial planners.)

Investors think Krawcheck is on to something. Last year, they invested $10 million in Ellevest. In fall, they kicked in another $34.6 million.

Maria Bennett

You may not know Maria Bennett from the conference circuit, but the trained biomedical engineer is doing important work as the CEO, president and founder of SPR Therapeutics, an eight-year-old, Cleveland, Ohio-based company that has developed a neurostimulation technology for chronic and acute pain that, very notably, doesn’t involve narcotics. (The therapy uses a threadlike wire placed through the skin, which connects to a wearable stimulator to activate target nerve fibers.)

In fact, the company raised $25 million in Series C funding this year led by an unnamed family office and Frontcourt Ventures after it received FDA clearance for its system. Bennett is now using that money to fund additional research and commercialize what SPR has already built.

Julia Collins

Perhaps Julia Collins was destined to co-create Zume Pizza, a tech-enabled food company that’s aiming to make healthy food fast and accessible to everyone. The Stanford MBA has logged time with Danny Meyer’s Union Square Hospitality Group. In 2010, she also helped create Mexicue, a string of four tacos and tequila restaurants on the East Coast. Did we mention she was also formerly the COO of Harlem Jazz Enterprises, led by the businessman Richard Parsons? (Among other things, it owns the Harlem-based restaurant The Cecil.)

Certainly, Collins and cofounder Alex Garden have cooked up plenty of funding. Though Zume never announced the round, an SEC filing shows the company, known for its semi-automated pizza-production, had raised $48 million in Series B funding this fall.

Tyler Haney

Earlier this month, Outdoor Voices, a four-year-old athleisure brand, began welcoming shoppers to its new store in San Francisco, following store openings in L.A., Austin, and New York. Still, one senses the company — which has now raised $22.5 million from investors, including a $9 million round in August led by merchandising legend Mickey Drexler — is just getting started.

At the center of the action is founder and Parson’s grad Tyler Haney, whose vision, which includes simple designs and largely neutral tones, seems to resonate with shoppers for whom exercise is important but not all-consuming. As she told an outlet recently, “It’s not about being Steph Curry or someone else; it’s about being you, quirks and all.”

Kathryn Petralia

Before co-founding the lending business Kabbage, Kathryn Petralia spent more than a decade working with large and small companies focused on credit, payments and e-commerce, including as VP of strategy for credit card startup Revolution Money (later acquired by Amex) and in corp dev with the publicly traded collection services company CompuCredit (now called Atlanticus Holdings).

Those roles may seem quaint now to Petralia, whose lending site — which launched in the midst of the financial crisis and lends to more than 115,000 small businesses and individuals based on a variety of data points — shows no signs of slowing. Indeed, in August, Kabbage raised a fresh $250 million from SoftBank to expand into new markets and product offerings. In November, the company announced another big cash infusion, securing up to $200 million from Credit Suisse in a revolving credit facility that it’s now using for loans.

Amy Errett

Three-quarters of U.S. women color their hair, which today adds up to an $18 billion opportunity for brands like L’Oréal and Clairol and, increasingly, Madison Reed, a four-year-old maker of affordable “prestige” hair products that was founded, notably, by Amy Errett.

In the view of investors, who provided the company with $25 million in fresh funding in October, Errett is as safe a bet as you can make. She’s a serial CEO, having led a number of companies previously, including the travel company Olivia. Errett is also well-versed in VC as a former general partner with Maveron and, for the past several years, a special advisor with True Ventures. In fact, even with her day job, Errett can still write checks on True’s behalf.

Audrey Gelman

Audrey Gelman used to work in PR, early on as a press aide for then-presidential-candidate Hillary Clinton in 2008 and, more recently, with the agency SKDKnickerbocker. All along, Gelman was herself attracting attention from fashion reporters for her style and sense of humor. (Gelman is also besties with famous writer-actress Lena Dunham. In fact, Gelman is reportedly the real-life model for Marnie on Dunham’s long-running show, “Girls.”)

Last year, Gelman really kicked her career into overdrive, cofounding the womens-only co-working space and social club The Wing. It currently has two New York locations, but clubs in Washington and the West Coast are next, thanks largely to the $32 million the company raised last month, led by WeWork.

Jennifer Hyman

Jennifer Hyman recognized a couple of key trends more than a decade ago: the rise of social media (on which everyone wants to look great) and the importance that working professionals were beginning to assign to experiences over “things.” The realization would eventually lead her to Harvard Business School and cofounding Rent the Runway, a company that has now catered to more than 8 million customers and rendered completely typical the idea of renting an expensive dress.

That’s no small accomplishment. Early investors doubted it possible, in fact. But Rent the Runway has since shown it can operate profitably, and with upwards of $200 million in funding for her growing company, Hyman is now convincing women to rent their high-end workwear, too.

Whitney Wolfe Herd

Three years ago, Whitney Wolfe Herd was best known for filing a complaint, claiming she was sexually harassed and discriminated against at Tinder, a company she’d cofounded and served as its VP of Marketing.

Fast forward, and Wolfe Herd has gotten the best kind of revenge by enticing many of Tinder’s users and many more to her newest company, Bumble, an empowering dating app for women that’s become the fastest growing in its category. In fact, with more than 22 million registered users and projected sales of more than $100 million this year, it’s ready to take on LinkedIn, too. To wit, last month, it began inviting its customers to also search for prospective mentor and colleagues.

Melonee Wise

Like a lot of eight-year-olds, Melonee Wise used to enjoy playing with Legos. Unlike a lot of eight-year-olds, Wise went on to nab degrees in mechanical engineering, develop a robot operating system at the pioneering robotics company Willow Garage, and today runs a fast-growing company.

In fact, Fetch Robotics — whose robots can grab products off shelves, even in tight spaces, and transport them where they need to go — just this month sealed up $25 million in Series B funding in a round that brings Fetch’s total funding to $48 million. With e-commerce continuing to balloon and logistics companies needing more help than ever, we’d bet it won’t the startup’s last financing, either.

Edith Harbaugh

Edith Harbaugh’s first job was in engineering at an enterprise startup, but she says she became a “product person” owing to her frustrations when it came to engineering in six-to nine-month cycles. While the engineering team would celebrate a release, end customers weren’t always so enthusiastic, which aggravated Harbaugh, an ultrarunner who doesn’t like wasting time. In fact, the startup she cofounded three years ago, LaunchDarkly, was largely created to keep other engineers from making things no one will use.

Investors like her thinking. They just gave the three-year-old company — whose platform lets companies make different features available to select groups to test them out— $21 million in Series B funding earlier this month.

Shanna Tellerman

Shanna Tellerman was a founder straight out of college, spinning a company out of her alma mater – Carnegie Mellon — that focused on democratizing 3D game development. (Autodesk acquired it in 2010.)

After logging a few years at Autodesk, and less than two more as a venture capitalist with GV, in early 2015, Tellerman combined her passion for design, 3D and commerce by cofounding Modsy, a home design tool that lets users try out furniture before buying anything. (It creates 3D models of rooms based on the pictures and dimensions that customers send it.) Now, the company is taking off and investors are taking notice. It has more than 100 retail partners, include West Elm and Design Within Reach; it also closed on $23 million in Series B funding earlier this month.

Cindy Mi

Cindy Mi has said she used her much money as a young student in a rural Chinese province to buy audiocassettes and magazines. The reason: to teach herself English. (The first English-language song she reportedly learned was the Carpenters’ “Yesterday Once More.”)

What a path to VIPKID, the company Mi founded four years ago and that says has now paired more than 200,000 elementary-age students from 32 countries with more than 20,000 native English speakers who tailor instruction to the kids. The fast-growing company has already raised $325 million from investors who like its prospects. Presumably, they also like the estimated $750 million in revenue that VIPKID expects to see this year.

Laura Weidman Powers

Almost six years ago, a Stanford MBA named Laura Weidman Powers cofounded Code2040, a nonprofit that creates pathways to educational, professional, and entrepreneurial success in tech for underrepresented minorities through 10-week-long programs that, among other things, place college and grad students in coveted tech internships.

It’s apparently getting the job done. The organization last year attracted the attention of the Obama administration, which had asked Weidman Powers to serve a six-month term as a senior advisor to (now former) U.S. CTO Megan Smith. Last month, 2040 further raised $5.6 million in funding The Knight Foundation, The Sara and Evan Williams Foundation, and others – an amount that brings its total funding to more than $7 million.

Joyce Kim

Several years ago, Joyce Kim, a Columbia University-trained lawyer, founded the nonprofit, open-source payment network Stellar to make money transfers more accessible for the underserved. This fall, Kim, who also worked briefly as an advisor at Freestyle Capital, took the even bolder move of founding SparkChain Capital, a venture fund that will fund companies developing products and services related to blockchain and cryptocurrency. It’s setting out to raise $100 million in funding to do it, too.

The reason she’s so busy on this front, as Kim told TC in October: “I’ve worked in Silicon Valley, Asia and Africa and I’ve seen that there are just so many challenges that individuals face when dealing with financial transactions that the opportunities are really endless.”

Katrina Lake

Katrina Lake had said she recognized the potential of delivering curated goods to customers’ doors when, many years ago, she was herself delighted by a delivery of seasonal vegetables.

She turned that idea into the data-driven online retail and styling company Stitch Fix in 2011 while an HBS student, and it’s been booming ever since. Indeed, despite the uneven reception that tech companies have received this year by public market shareholders, she managed to take the company public, and while its shares’ performance hasn’t wowed, the company is growing, generating $295 million in the current quarter, up 25 percent from a year ago. Stitch Fix also very notably employs more than 5,000 people at this point.

Stacy Brown-Philpot

In 2016, Stacy Brown-Philpot was named CEO of the online marketplace TaskRabbit after serving as its COO for three years and, before that, working for Google in a variety of roles over a seven-year period.

The Stanford MBA steered the company to an exit this fall, too, selling it to Swedish home goods giant Ikea Group for undisclosed terms after raising roughly $50 million over its nine years as an independent company.

It’s seemingly a solid fit. Ikea needed to strengthen its customer service to better compete with companies like Amazon that increasingly offer home services. Meanwhile TaskRabbit continues to operate as an independent subsidiary, with Brown-Philpot —  who is also a board member at HP and Nordstrom — at the helm.

Wang Xiaoyu

Wang Xiaoyu studied at Peking University and worked at Google before quitting in 2015 to create CastBox, a mobile app that provides audio content, from educational podcasts like TED talks to popular podcasts that it can transcribe within hours of their release.

The service is particularly popular in Europe and the U.S. Indeed, despite fierce competition from much bigger players, including Apple and Xiaoyu’s former employers at Google, CastBox is the tenth most popular news-and-magazine app in America right now, according to the analytics company App Annie. Investors like what CastBox is recording, too. To date, it has raised $16 million in funding, including from IDG Capital and GSR Ventures. With rising demand for content from both listeners and advertisers, more backers also seem likely to tune in.

Elizabeth Stark

You may not have heard yet of Elizabeth Stark but you’re likely to see her name increasingly. Stark, who holds a law degree from Harvard, is the cofounder and CEO of Lightning Labs, a young protocol like Bitcoin. The company hasn’t announced funding yet (it has quietly raised a seed round) but Stark wields influence, including as an early organizer of the anti-SOPA movement of 2012; cofounder of Open Video Alliance, an organization seeking to promote free expression in online video; a former entrepreneur-in-residence at Stanford’s Start X; and a former lecturer on computer science at Yale.

30/39

Anne Boden founded the mobile-only bank Starling in 2014, shortly after leaving one of Ireland’s biggest financial institutions, Allied Irish Bank, where she worked as COO. (She has also held executive positions with the Royal Bank of Scotland, ABN Ambro, and Aon Corp.)

Three years later, the bank — which has no physical locations — employs a little more than 100 people, a scale that presumably allows Starling to reduce the costs of running a bank and save customers money in the process.

Boden has kept things as simple as possible when it comes to fundraising, too. So far, Starling has raised $70 million from one person: quant investor Harald McPike.

Abby Kearns

Abby Kearns became the executive director at the nonprofit Cloud Foundry Foundation at the end of last year and is one of the best people in open source today, according to those in the know.

Doubtful it surprises people who knew Kearns earlier in her career. Kearns says she always enjoyed math, spent time around computers in high school, and put herself through college where she majored in computer science. She has been in tech ever since, starting in tech support, then later architecting data centers before launching e-commerce platforms and becoming a longtime head of product management at Verizon.

Said Kearns in a recent interview, “There’s so much of tech that has changed and evolved over the last 20 years, but there’s also so much that hasn’t changed, and that’s entirely relevant to where we sit today.”

Jean Liu

Jean Liu spent a dozen years with Goldman Sachs, finally becoming a managing director in 2012. But her biggest role yet has been with Didi Chuxing, the Uber rival that Liu joined in 2014 as COO. Liu, now president of Didi, not only help chase Uber out of China, but she has been helping steer the ship through enormous growth – and fundraising.

Didi just this week closed on $4 billion in fresh funding, reportedly from SoftBank of Japan and Mubadala, an Abu Dhabi state fund, a deal that values Didi at $56 billion, according to the New York Times.

With other backers like Apple, Alibaba Group and Tencent Holdings already on its cap table, and ambitions to push into new markets, Liu must have Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi looking over his shoulder at all times.

Ankiti Bose

Ankiti Bose might have played it safe. She’d spent two years as a management consultant with McKinsey before landing a role as analyst with Sequoia India. But Bose tried her luck with entrepreneurship, co-creating a marketplace for fashion sellers in Thailand, Singapore and Indonesia called Zilingo that she envisioned capitalizing on the growing ubiquity of smart phones while introducing people to fashions previously available only offline in small shops.

That gamble has paid of — both for a growing number of store owners who now use Zilingo to super-charge their businesses, as well, seemingly, as for Bose. Zilingo has now raised $28 million from investors, including $18 million in Series B funding that closed in September.

Radhika Ghai Aggarwal

Radhika Ghai Aggarwal cofounded the online e-commerce marketplace ShopClues six years ago in Gurgaon, India. Now, as the company’s chief business officer, she’s looking to take it public before bigger rivals in India like Flipkart that have raised far more money. (According to CrunchBase, ShopClues has raised roughly $139 million; meanwhile, Flipkart has raised more than $4 billion.)

How has her company managed to grow alongside these other giants? By focusing on local and regional brands. As Aggarwal once explained to India’s Business Times, most of ShopClues’ business is generated in smaller cities where incomes are smaller, too — and people are less concerned with household names.

“We’re focused on the Indian middle class, not the McKinsey middle class,” she said.

Natalya Bailey

Natalya Bailey thought she’d be a professor as she worked her way through a PhD at MIT’s Space Propulsion Laboratory. Instead, a school project led Bailey to partner with a labmate, Louis Perna, to create a propulsion system for tiny satellites. The company formed around those dime-sized rocket engines, Accion Systems, has since raised $12.5 million from investors, including Shasta Ventures.

The five-year-old company appears well-positioned going forward. Though the world has been using space for nearly 70 years for security and commercial applications, the giant satellites first floated are now a relic. With far smaller satellites being made today – tens of thousands of which may be  launched into space yearly within a few years – their manufacturers will need thrusters that are cheap and reliable, and just the right size.

Niniane Wang

A lot of women have come forward this year with their stories of sexual harassment. But without the decision of Evertoon founder and CEO Niniane Wang to go public with her story of being pursued by investor Justin Caldbeck – a decision that she has said required 100 hours of work, from gathering evidence to creating a timeline to contacting the limited partners who’d invested in Caldbeck’s venture firm – those stories might not have surfaced any time soon.

Instead, her story not only stopped Caldbeck, who soon resigned from his job; her story has encouraged many others to tell their stories to stop other bad actors in the startup industry.

As an added bonus, last month, Wang steered her five-person company into the arms of Niantic, the company behind the mobile game Pokémon Go. Last month, it acquired her team for undisclosed terms to help it build out future products.

Sophie Hersan and Fanny Moizant

Founded in Paris in 2009, Vestiaire Collective has become the leading online marketplace in Europe to buy and sell pre-owned designer clothing and accessories from Chanel, Céline and Hermès, offering shoppers an affordable alternative to fast fashion.

Behind it are six founders, including Fanny Moizant, who’d previously worked for John Galliano, and Sophie Hersan, who is today the company’s art director (and who enticed actress Chloë Sevigny in spring to launch its vintage section with Sevigny’s favorite pieces).

Investors like their vision – not to mention Vestiare’s five million members, who buy and sell both clothing and accessories. Vestiaire has so far raised $130.9 million from investors, including a whopping $62 million Series E round that closed in January.

Emmanuelle Charpentier and Jennifer Doudna

In early 2012, Emmanuelle Charpentier, then a little-known French microbiologist, was working in collaboration with a prominent biologist named Jennifer Doudna of the University of California, on a colossal discovery in biology: a relatively easy way to alter — or edit — any organism’s DNA.

They weren’t the only ones who figured out these stretches of DNA could be sliced and diced to certain ends. In fact, they would soon have fierce competition, including from one scientist at Harvard and another at the Broad Institute.

Somewhat famously, the various parties have since formed a number of related companies, including both Doudna and Charpentier, who remain friends but now run competing outfits. Still, both are still largely responsible for so-called CRISPR technology and all its implications, and both are making meaningful headway. For example, Charpentier’s company, Crispr Therapeutics, is right now planning its first clinical trial for a cure to the disease beta thalassemia.

Susan Fowler

Software engineer Susan Fowler’s story of exposing Uber’s sexual harassment issues not only upended the juggernaut and sent shock waves throughout the startup industry, it’s being made into a movie. Ka-pow.

