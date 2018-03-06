A brief history of Dropbox

SEE SLIDESHOW

Dropbox first appeared on the startup scene with its debut at Y Combinator Demo Day way back in the summer of 2007. Since then, the company has grown to hundreds of millions of users and a value of more than $10 billion — putting it in a cherry position for a much-anticipated initial public offering.

But how did this cloud storage company take on the world, beating out so many competitors on its way to success? Journey with us as we walk you through a brief history of Dropbox.

Dropbox debuts at YC

Though Crunchbase puts Dropbox’s launch in June of 2007, the startup first came on TechCrunch’s radar that August at YC Demo Day. We wrote at the time Dropbox was, “creating a transparent file management system (Mac/Win) that aims to: sync your desktop files on the web, back up files, provide access anywhere, and make files easy to share.”

Moving on up

Dropbox got a nice little $1.2 million in seed from Sequoia later that year, but we didn’t hear much from the company til the spring of 2008 — the heyday of little storage solution pop-ups — when people started talking about Dropbox being one of the breakouts they might actually choose over competitors Box.net (now Box) and Mozy.

Co-founder and CEO Drew Houston was later invited to come onstage with us at the precursor to Disrupt, TechCrunch50.

One million members served

Dropbox pulled in another $6 million in Series A, led by Sequoia, in 2008. The tech press didn’t find out about it til a full year later. CEO Drew Houston told TechCrunch at the time membership numbers were up by 25 percent and growing, thanks in part to the company’s new iPhone app.

The company hit 1 million members in the spring of 2009.

On a roll and hiring the big wigs

Dropbox quadrupled membership in less than a year and began hiring from some bigger-name tech companies, like Adam Gross from Salesforce as its senior vice president, Marketing and Sales.

Serious money, honey

In September of 2011, TechCrunch broke the story that Dropbox was getting a serious cash infusion, to the tune of $250 million in Series B investment, led by Index Ventures, giving the company a $4 billion valuation.

Apple reportedly had previously offered the startup a “nine-digit” acquisition figure, according to TechCrunch sources. It couldn’t have been easy for CEO Drew Houston to say no to Steve Jobs, but look where it got him.

Dropbox wins at the Crunchies

The Crunchies are no more, but the history remains — some of the biggest tech companies and founders have appeared onstage with us at the now defunct annual Silicon Valley awards show. In 2012, Dropbox co-founders Drew Houston and Arash Ferdowsi did just that to accept the award for Best Overall Startup of the year.

Dropbox would go on to win a Crunchies for Best Cloud Service and Houston would win as the runner-up for Founder of the Year in 2012.

Dropbox gains massive traction

Thanks to all that previously raised cash, Dropbox was able to bring in a massive amount of members to the cloud files fold. In November of 2012 it had 100 million users. A year later, it had doubled in size to 200 million. It was now poaching top talent from Google, Facebook and other big tech companies.

Dropbox gets even more money

More cash came in January of 2014 when Dropbox raised a whopping $350 million from BlackRock and others to help the company beat out its fast-growing competitor Box.

Both The Wall Street Journal and Recode put the valuation at $10 billion at the time.

Dropbox risks it with half a billion in debt financing

JPMorgan jumped in later in 2014 to give Dropbox $500 million in debt financing. Box was eyeing an initial public offering at the time and Dropbox needed the capital to keep pace with its cloud storage competitor.

Dropbox says it is cash flow positive

Dropbox announced that it had achieved a key financial milestone, with cash flow positive status as of 2016. “It means you control your destiny,” said Houston. He also emphasized that the company wasn’t in a rush to go public.

Dropbox says it has achieved $1 billion revenue run rate

Dropbox said it was on track for $1 billion in revenue for 2017. This is a big number for any pre-IPO company, especially one where most of its users don’t pay for the product. Its growing Dropbox Business category for enterprise users has helped the company achieve this hefty sales milestone.

And another round of debt financing

Three years later, in March of 2017, Dropbox takes in another $600 million in debt financing from JPMorgan, bringing the total owed to the bank to $1.1 billion.

The startup, if you can call it that at this point, remains at a $10 billion valuation.

Dropbox files for IPO

Dropbox revealed its long-awaited IPO filing in February 2018. It says that it has 500 million registered users, with 11 million paying for the service. The company brought in $1.1 billion in revenue, with losses of $112 million in 2017. The company is expected to go public later in March.

