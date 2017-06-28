9 promising at-home lab test startups for everything from fertility to STDs
It’s easier than ever to skip the doctor and go straight for the at-home test these days, thanks to updated regulations and the technology to match — and for many, it’s the answer to invasive and expensive hospital visits.
A new army of startups has popped up in the last couple of years to offer you low-cost options for everything from breast cancer inheritance to HIV. Sure, those tests come with some risk, and you should probably go to your doctor to discuss any concerning results anyway, but for those wanting to know what’s available, we’ve made a list of some of the most promising tests you can order — all at the click of a button (and maybe a few drops of blood).
23andMe – inherited disease risk
MyLabBox – STD testing
Biohm – gut health
EverlyWell – multiple at-home health tests
Thriva – health through a finger-prick of blood
Teloyears – longevity testing
Yo – sperm health
Color Genomics – risk of inherited cancers
Future Family – fertility test
