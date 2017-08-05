7 ways CRISPR is about to change our world

While science has a few tricks to eradicating the Zika-carrying Aedes aegypti mosquito, CRISPR could single-handedly kill the species in one generation.

We certainly have the technology to do this right now, but the idea is controversial. One argument against it is that it could create an unforeseen ecological disaster. We don’t fully understand the role mosquitos play in the environment (if any) but simply wiping them out without knowing could have dire consequences.

Of course, the flip of that Aedes aegypti is not native to North America and it would be okay to get rid of them.

Another argument against using CRISPR to wipe out the bug is that it could inadvertently create a super mosquito immune to the technique or that the defective mosquito DNA could somehow jump to other insects and cause an ecological disaster.