$47 billion has been invested into ridesharing startups — here are 10 other things that money could buy

When the ridesharing industry emerged in 2007, few would have believed it would grow into the cash-eating behemoth it is today. Dozens of companies, in hundreds of markets, have garnered just over $47 billion in equity and debt investment, according to data pulled with Crunchbase and PitchBook.

This massive figure doesn’t even include M&A or corporate investment made internally by existing automotive and tech companies. To put everything into perspective, we have put together a list of 10 things you could have instead of the ridesharing industry if you had $47 billion to spare.

The entire GDP of Tanzania

The $47 billion invested into ridesharing startups matches Tanzania’s $47.43 billion GDP for 2016. Tanzania is home to over 55 million people and sits as the 84th largest economy in the world.

Qualcomm's acquisition of NXP Semiconductors

Qualcomm announced its intent to acquire NXP Semiconductors back in October 2016. The massive cash deal was the fifth largest of the year. Together the two companies are expected to pull in $30 billion in revenue.

Eight combined state budgets

If you wanted to bankroll the entire state budgets of Alaska, Idaho, Oklahoma, Mississippi, Vermont, New Hampshire, South Dakota and Delaware, you would need $48.1 billion. Ridesharing investment comes in about a billion short — but let’s face it, that’s petty cash to the Saudi Public Investment Fund that recently dropped $3.5 billion on Uber.

43 Salesforce Towers

Salesforce Tower cost about $1.1 billion to construct. With $47 billion, one could conceivably carpet San Francisco from Embarcadero to AT&T Park and Market with row after row of ostentatious glass and metal.

A Switch for every man, woman and child in Russia

These days you can nab a Nintendo Switch for $299. Russia is home to 144 million people. With $47 billion, you could purchase a Switch for every man, woman and child in the country.

1.9 million Toyota Prius vehicles

At about $24,000 a pop, you could buy 1.9 million Toyota Priuses with the $47 billion handed out for ridesharing. That wouldn’t quite give a car to every on-demand driver, but it would account for a good portion of them.

21 billion gallons of regular gasoline

Rideshare investment would cover two months of gasoline consumption for the entire United States at $2.20 per gallon. One might even get a discount with that kind of bulk purchase — or, more realistically, drastically alter prices for the entire market.

Four 'Hyperloops' around the Bay Area

Estimates place the cost of a partially underground Hyperloop around the Bay Area between $9 and $13 billion. Taking the average, you could lay about 400 miles of the futuristic transportation network for $47 billion, not accounting for the likelihood that construction finishes over budget.

~5% of the hypothetical $1 trillion U.S. infrastructure stimulus

Trump has brought up a hypothetical $1 trillion infrastructure stimulus plan on more than one occasion. To put this in perspective, it would cost 20 times the current aggregate investment in the ridesharing industry.

69 percent of all U.S. venture capital deployed in 2016

Investment in on-demand transportation has come from a variety of countries in a number of forms of investment. But if the United States venture capital industry financed the entire space, it would suck up 69 percent of the $69 billion deployed last year.

