$47 billion has been invested into ridesharing startups — here are 10 other things that money could buy
$47 billion has been invested into ridesharing startups — here are 10 other things that money could buy
When the ridesharing industry emerged in 2007, few would have believed it would grow into the cash-eating behemoth it is today. Dozens of companies, in hundreds of markets, have garnered just over $47 billion in equity and debt investment, according to data pulled with Crunchbase and PitchBook.
This massive figure doesn’t even include M&A or corporate investment made internally by existing automotive and tech companies. To put everything into perspective, we have put together a list of 10 things you could have instead of the ridesharing industry if you had $47 billion to spare.
The entire GDP of Tanzania
Qualcomm's acquisition of NXP Semiconductors
Eight combined state budgets
43 Salesforce Towers
A Switch for every man, woman and child in Russia
1.9 million Toyota Prius vehicles
21 billion gallons of regular gasoline
Four 'Hyperloops' around the Bay Area
~5% of the hypothetical $1 trillion U.S. infrastructure stimulus
69 percent of all U.S. venture capital deployed in 2016
TOP