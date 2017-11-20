17 gorgeous gifts for your tech-savvy gal pals

We’re back again with one of the most loved gift guides in all of tech — the one made just for the ladies. This is the fourth year in a row we’ve put together a list of all the techie gadgets your lady friends could hope for and we hope it gives you some ideas for that special gal in your life. This year, the trend is towards gifts both beautiful and functional, and we’ve got a few suggestions you may want to add to your holiday shopping list.

From sleek chargers to digital decor, here are some of the best gifts for gal pals who’ve been good to you all year.