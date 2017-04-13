15 venture capital funds to know if you’re working on a machine intelligence startup
Major tech trends tend to draw lots of “dumb money” from investors and machine intelligence is no exception. Some will lose money on insignificant acquihires while others may survive long enough to see their investments die at the hands of open source. But for a smaller list of VCs, machine intelligence presents one of the greatest opportunities for return on investment in the last decade.
In no particular order, these are the 15 funds you ought to get an intro to if you’re working on a machine intelligence startup. Though time will tell, each of these funds has taken a pragmatic approach to the space, investing in real businesses (for the most part) and enabling technologies. We’ve also included a few partners focusing on the space at each fund for your reference.
* Funds were selected using a combination of CrunchBase and PitchBook data with an emphasis on recent deals, partner expertise, community opinion and resources offered to founders.
AME Cloud Ventures
Accel Partners
Comet Labs
General Catalyst
New Enterprise Associates
Bloomberg Beta
SV Angel
Khosla Ventures
GV
Intel Capital
Data Collective
Lux Capital
Andreessen Horowitz
Felicis Ventures
Lightspeed Venture Partners
