15 venture capital funds to know if you’re working on a machine intelligence startup

Major tech trends tend to draw lots of “dumb money” from investors and machine intelligence is no exception. Some will lose money on insignificant acquihires while others may survive long enough to see their investments die at the hands of open source. But for a smaller list of VCs, machine intelligence presents one of the greatest opportunities for return on investment in the last decade.

In no particular order, these are the 15 funds you ought to get an intro to if you’re working on a machine intelligence startup. Though time will tell, each of these funds has taken a pragmatic approach to the space, investing in real businesses (for the most part) and enabling technologies. We’ve also included a few partners focusing on the space at each fund for your reference.

* Funds were selected using a combination of CrunchBase and PitchBook data with an emphasis on recent deals, partner expertise, community opinion and resources offered to founders.

1/15

AME Cloud Ventures

With a strong thesis around data, AME Cloud Ventures has put sizable checks into machine intelligence companies for years. The team is young, lean and willing to make bets early.

A few key investments: CrowdAI, FiscalNote, Ozlo, OsaroCitrine

People to know: Nick Adams

2/15

Accel Partners

Accel is hungry and has a growing number of machine intelligence startups in its portfolio. Having just brought on Steve Loughlin, who ran RelateIQ until its acquisition by Salesforce, the firm will benefit from its ability to relate to founders.

A few key investments: VoiceOps, ClearGraph, Skydio, Bicycle AISigTuple

People to know: Steve Loughlin and Ping Li

3/15

Comet Labs

Comet Labs is a smaller firm, but what it lacks in size it makes up in focus. Nearly all investments fall into AI and robotics and the team has solid relationships with corporate partners.

A few key investments: Pluto, Doc.ai, Shaper, PRENAV, Matternet

People to know: Saman Farid and Mike McCormick

4/15

General Catalyst

General Catalyst is one of the few funds on this list with a strong east and west coast presence. GC doesn’t need to be great at machine intelligence to return well for its LPs, but it probably will have a good number of wins anyway.

A few key investments: Semantic Machines, B12, Butter.ai, FeedvisorLANDR

People to know: Larry Bohn

5/15

New Enterprise Associates

NEA is as storied a fund as they come. The firm does make a lot of bets but there has been clear intentionality when it comes to machine intelligence. It also doesn’t hurt to have PhDs in computer science making investment decisions.

A few key investments: Matroid, Bonsai, Pilot AI Labs, DataRobotCuralate

People to know: Greg PapadopoulosForest Baskett and Pete Sonsini

6/15

Bloomberg Beta

 

Another relatively small fund with laser focus. Shivon Zilis is pretty much the most well known investor in AI and Bloomberg as an entity has a core competency in the data analytics space.

A few key investments: Datalogue, AppZen, Digital Genius, Deep GenomicsContext Relevant

People to know: Shivon Zilis

7/15

SV Angel

SV Angel isn’t shy about making lots of bets, but that doesn’t discount the fact that a high number of them have been on machine intelligence startups.

A few key investments: TalkIQ, Casetext, Narrative ScienceTheorem Partners, B12

People to know: Kevin Carter and Topher Conway

8/15

Khosla Ventures

A balance between engineers and financiers, Khosla has made some contrarian AI bets. Many of these have been smaller seed investments, but they’ve opened up a lot of options for themselves going forward while building relationships in the community.

A few key investments: BayLabs, Vicarious, Eloquent Labs, PatternExScaled Inference

People to know: David Weiden and Sven Strohband

9/15

GV

I’ve been told by founders that GV runs some of the toughest diligence in the industry, and that’s a good thing. Even though GV is merely a subsidiary of Alphabet, resources are plenty. A number of partners have experience in corporate development and data science.

A few key investments: MightyAI, Clarifai, Kindred Systems, Orbital InsightFarmer’s Business Network

People to know: Karim Faris

10/15

Intel Capital

Intel Capital is a massive corporate VC, its investments span the entire stack. And while the fund doesn’t count many celebrity investors, they get the job done and have exits to prove it.

A few key investments: OrCam, Fortscale, Xevo, Mighty AI, Body Labs

People to know: Vijay Reddy

11/15

Data Collective

The definition of a successful VC shop with specialized domain expertise. Data is kinda their thing and a good number of other investors look to them to spot trends.

A few key investments: Vicarious, Enlitic, Feedzai, Descartes Labs, Mythic

People to know: Bradford Cross

12/15

Lux Capital

Lux is a rare VC fund that’s simultaneously sizable and willing to invest in frontier technologies. With a fresh fund, Lux has plenty of capital on reserve for new investments.

A few key investments: ClarifaiMythic, Cape Analytics, Scaled Inference, CloudMedx

People to know: Shahin Farshchi

13/15

Andreessen Horowitz

Frank Chen is active on the AI + VC event circuit and has been talking about machine learning since before it was cool. The firm as a whole produces good educational content and has high levels of engagement with startups.

A few key investments: OnCorps, Skydio, twoXAR, Adatao, Comma.ai

People to know: Frank Chen and Chris Dixon

14/15

Felicis Ventures

Felicis has slowly grown its influence over the last decade, but thanks to a number of good bets, the firm is on the radar of most startups. With proven bets on startups like Cruise, Felicis has become one of the more well connected funds in the machine intelligence space.

A few key investments: Gamalon, HyperScience, Scaled Inference, TalkIQ, Vicarious

People to know: Aydin Senkut

15/15

Lightspeed Venture Partners

With the most enviable enterprise portfolio in venture, eyes are on LSVP to lead in machine intelligence too. Partners bring hands-on machine learning experience to a fund that knows what good economics look like.

A few key investments: PersoneticsDatorama, Mist, AdataoZestFinance

People to know: Adam Goldberg and Raviraj Jain

