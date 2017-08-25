0/13 Replay Gallery More Galleries Skip
13 things drones are doing besides flying around your yard
Everyone who’s flown around a drone (or UAV, or multirotor, or what have you) knows that they’re a lot of fun. But they’re being used all over the world for more serious purposes — after all, an autonomous flying vehicle is a great place to start for all kinds of applications, from delivery to archaeology.
Here’s a sampling of what drones are getting up to across the globe.
1. Racing at high speed
2. Delivery (traditional)
3. Delivery (hard mode)
4. Internet access via high-powered laser
5. Security (next stop: ED-209)
6. Drone capades
7. Selfies! Drelfies? Selflies?
8. Cinema, sports, and TV
9. Real estate and architecture
10. Heavy industry and inspection
11. Emergencies and search and rescue
12. SCIENCE!
13. Protecting endangered species from poachers
