13 tech-inspired Valentine’s Day gifts for your significant other

Posted by
View All Gallery View Replay Gallery
0/13 Replay Gallery More Galleries
SEE SLIDESHOW

13 tech-inspired Valentine’s Day gifts for your significant other

Posted by
View All Gallery View Replay Gallery

Valentine’s Day is fast-approaching, so we polled TechCrunch to find the best gifts and tech-inspired ideas to make this year’s Valentine’s Day more fun. Because nothing ruins the moment more than unwrapping a fitness tracker, we’ve put this guide together as a launching off point. The rest of the night is up to you.

 

The links in these guides contain affiliate codes (disclosure). 

1/13

Flowers on demand

Surprise your significant other with a beautiful bouquet of flowers, delivered straight to their office. There are several services like BloomThat and The Bouqs that will have you covered.

GET IT HERE
? Click here to get this product on Amazon. Disclaimer: TechCrunch does receive some affiliate revenue from these links
2/13

IfOnly

IfOnly bills itself as a marketplace for experiences. They sell packages like playing with pandas at the zoo, learning about oysters at Tomales Bay in Northern California, or walking food tours of Brooklyn. This will surely beat your typical, set-priced-dinner plans by leaps and bounds.

GET IT HERE
? Click here to get this product on Amazon. Disclaimer: TechCrunch does receive some affiliate revenue from these links
3/13

Pizza on Demand

Whether you’re spending a romantic day with someone special, with the girls or boycotting the day in general, Dominio’s has you covered with pizza on demand. You don’t have to talk to anyone and it allows you to stay in all night.  You can also order pizza via TwitterApple TV, Google Home, Amazon Echo, or the Facebook Messenger bot. Comes in clutch for more nights than just this Tuesday.

GET IT HERE
? Click here to get this product on Amazon. Disclaimer: TechCrunch does receive some affiliate revenue from these links
4/13

Apple's AirPods

Love them or hate them, Apple’s new wireless AirPods have become the hot Apple add-on accessory of 2017. You can read more about them here. 

Advertisement
5/13

Prynt Phone Case

Let the moment come to life. For all the memories you share, prynt and proudly display them so special moments don’t get lost in your camera roll.

GET IT HERE
? Click here to get this product on Amazon. Disclaimer: TechCrunch does receive some affiliate revenue from these links
6/13

Amazon Echo Dot

At $49.99, the Echo Dot virtually pays for itself. Have Alexa order things to set the mood for this Tuesday and beyond.

GET IT HERE
? Click here to get this product on Amazon. Disclaimer: TechCrunch does receive some affiliate revenue from these links
7/13

Bevel Shave Kit

There’s no better time of year to get that incredibly close shave. Bevel sells high quality razors, shaving cream and other grooming products made for all different hair textures and skin types. Get either the Shave System Starter Kit as a one-off (via Amazon or Bevel), or send quarterly deliveries to continue the benefits for all parties involved.

GET IT HERE
? Click here to get this product on Amazon. Disclaimer: TechCrunch does receive some affiliate revenue from these links
8/13

Kindle Oasis

Prolific reader? The Kindle Oasis has an ergonomic design and adjustable back-light. It’s perfect for traveling and if you’re one of the 54 million people with an Amazon Prime membership (or know a log-in), Amazon gives you free and unlimited access to thousands of titles.

GET IT HERE
? Click here to get this product on Amazon. Disclaimer: TechCrunch does receive some affiliate revenue from these links
Advertisement
9/13

Withings Steel HR

While wearables aren’t for everyone, some of our staff are fans of this hybrid smartwatch. The Withings Steel HR is a well-designed piece of hardware that gains a lot of points for simplicity, while offering sleep and fitness tracking.

10/13

Plantronics Backbeat

Wireless and waterproof with a long battery life, these earphones are up for anything you are. They are one of TechCrunch’s Favorite Things of 2016.

GET IT HERE
? Click here to get this product on Amazon. Disclaimer: TechCrunch does receive some affiliate revenue from these links
11/13

BirchBox

BirchBox delivers monthly boxes of goodies for men and women. It’ll be like getting a little present every month.

GET IT HERE
? Click here to get this product on Amazon. Disclaimer: TechCrunch does receive some affiliate revenue from these links
12/13

ThirdLove

ThirdLove is an intimates company that uses advanced image recognition tech to find you the bra perfect fit. Everyone could use a little support.

GET IT HERE
? Click here to get this product on Amazon. Disclaimer: TechCrunch does receive some affiliate revenue from these links
Advertisement
13/13

Chef'd

Is avoiding restaurant crowds and surcharges your thing? While other food delivery services only come in subscription form, Chef’d is a recipe-and-ingredient delivery startup that allows you to order a gourmet recipe from a well-known chef on a one-time basis.

GET IT HERE
? Click here to get this product on Amazon. Disclaimer: TechCrunch does receive some affiliate revenue from these links
SEE SLIDESHOW

What The 25 Most-Followed Instagram Accounts…

by Lucas Matney
More Galleries
BACK TO
TOP