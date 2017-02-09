0/13 Replay Gallery More Galleries Skip
13 tech-inspired Valentine’s Day gifts for your significant other
Valentine’s Day is fast-approaching, so we polled TechCrunch to find the best gifts and tech-inspired ideas to make this year’s Valentine’s Day more fun. Because nothing ruins the moment more than unwrapping a fitness tracker, we’ve put this guide together as a launching off point. The rest of the night is up to you.
The links in these guides contain affiliate codes (disclosure).
Flowers on demand
IfOnly
Pizza on Demand
Apple's AirPods
Prynt Phone Case
Amazon Echo Dot
Bevel Shave Kit
Kindle Oasis
Withings Steel HR
Plantronics Backbeat
BirchBox
ThirdLove
Chef'd
