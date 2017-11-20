13 greats gifts for the geek guys and gals in your life
Welcome to the 2017 TechCrunch Holiday Gift Guide! We check out a lot of really cool stuff here at TechCrunch, so we figured we ought to put that experience to good use and help you get your holiday shopping done quickly. We’ll have many more guides rolling out over the coming weeks… so check back often!
It’s 2017, and the golden age of the geek continues. We all carry supercomputers in our pockets. Superheroes rule the box office. Star Wars is getting a friggin’ theme park. If there’s not something — some show, some band, some video game — that you geek out about, you’re probably the exception. We, at TechCrunch, are geeks — and proud.
Got a geek in your life you want to buy a gift for? We’ve got you covered. We put our heads together to think of some things we’d universally be thrilled to get.
Tap that right arrow key to view the gallery — or if you’re on mobile, just scroll.
For the puzzle geek: Escape rooms!
For the pop culture geek: Pins!
For the comic geek: Marvel Universe
FOR EVERYONE BECAUSE LEGOS ARE THE BEST
For the DIY Geek: Raspberry Pi
For the Space Geek: SpaceX luggage tags
For the sweet-toothed geek: Skoshbox
For the all-around geek: Loot Crate
For every geek with feet: Socks of their favorite thing!
For the geek who's always tearing their gadgets apart: a really good DIY toolkit
For the SciFi geek: these re-printed masterpieces
For the geek on-the-go: A big ol' battery pack
For the lil' geek: Luke's Landspeeder by Radio Flyer
TOP