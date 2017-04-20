12 tech-inspired Mother’s Day gifts

12 tech-inspired Mother's Day gifts

We asked the office and the TechCrunch moms on staff for things they’d like for Mother’s Day this year. While the unanimous answer to what they wanted was “a nap” – they weren’t opposed to receiving these gifts either.

Kindle Paperwhite

Everyone knows that moms do everything under the sun. The Kindle Paperwhite is the perfect companion with thousands of titles available for download and is easy to read in every type of condition. With this, she’ll be set for vacation; Kindle in one hand and a cold beverage in the other.

Pact to the Future

Instead of the typical bushel of flowers this year give your mom the Pact. BloomThat created this package including:  (1) unisex medium t-shirt, (1) small cube of Whispering Angel rose-yay infused gummies from Sugarfina and an Herbivore Botanicals Rose Hibiscus Hydrating Face Mist (2oz).
Hyperchiller

Mother’s Day couldn’t have come at a better time. On the cusp of summer, give your mom the ability to perfectly chill her mandatory morning coffee in one minute. Without dilution. If only all things were this easy.

Send flowers on-demand

Surprise your mom other with a beautiful bouquet of flowers, delivered straight to her office or home. There are several services like BloomThat and The Bouqs Co that will have you covered.

Thrive Market Subscription

Get mom a subscription to Thrive Market, an online organic marketplace hybrid between Whole Foods and Costco. $60 a year gives her access to organic food, baby supplies, home goods, cleaning products, bath products, etc., at or below the price of their conventional equivalent.

Airbnb giftcard

The better question is, who wouldn’t want this gift? Send these gift cards electronically and let her decide when and where she wants to go. Makes for a great last minute gift for anyone, tbh.

Apple Watch Series 2

For a big fat thank you, shell out for the Apple Watch Series 2. Waterproof and streamlined (read TC’s Editor-in-Chief, Matthew Panzarino’s review here), it’s perfect for moms on the go in their everyday lives.

iPhone card holder

This iPhone 7 case has a hidden 4-card storage, protects your phone and is cleverly designed not to block either the camera or the speakers. According to our own Sarah Perez, it’s the case “which every mom is like, where did you get that?” Her response: “Amazon, duh.”

Amazon Echo Dot

The Echo Dot is hands-free and listens when it’s being talked to. Can’t promise that from kids but at least there’s Alexa.

iPad Mini

For a more versatile (albeit more expensive) tablet, get her the iPad mini. Weighing in at less than a pound with up to 10 hours of battery life, it’s perfect for the variety of needs every mom has.

Minipresso

It’s sleek, operates without batteries and we can’t stress this enough: you can make espresso anywhere.

Amazon Prime Membership

Amazon has added a lot of value for their Prime members, but the best perk remains the free 2-day shipping on millions of items. You never know how much she’ll want those fuzzy animal slippers until she can get it in 2 days.

