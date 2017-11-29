12 of the best baby tech gifts for the little ones in your life

Welcome to the 2017 TechCrunch Holiday Gift Guide! We check out a lot of really cool stuff here at TechCrunch, so we figured we ought to put that experience to good use and help you get your holiday shopping done quickly. Need help with some other ideas? Check out the full Gift Guide here!

This baby tech gift guide is a new one for TechCrunch’s annual gift list but one that’s been on my mind for a little while now (for reference, I’m six months pregnant). Lately, I’ve been inundated with ads, tips, lists and articles of my own on items for baby in this modern tech age… so, I’ve scanned through it all, compiled a list of the top tech and wrapped it up just for you and your little one (or little one to be).

Let me know if there’s some must-have tech you’d add to the list, too.