12 of the best baby tech gifts for the little ones in your life

12 of the best baby tech gifts for the little ones in your life

Welcome to the 2017 TechCrunch Holiday Gift Guide! We check out a lot of really cool stuff here at TechCrunch, so we figured we ought to put that experience to good use and help you get your holiday shopping done quickly. Need help with some other ideas? Check out the full Gift Guide here!

This baby tech gift guide is a new one for TechCrunch’s annual gift list but one that’s been on my mind for a little while now (for reference, I’m six months pregnant). Lately, I’ve been inundated with ads, tips, lists and articles of my own on items for baby in this modern tech age… so, I’ve scanned through it all, compiled a list of the top tech and wrapped it up just for you and your little one (or little one to be).

Let me know if there’s some must-have tech you’d add to the list, too.

1/12

Summer Infant Pacifier Thermometer

Forget the ear and butt thermometers usually made for babies. The Summer Infant Pacifier Thermometer provides a more convenient way to get a good temperature read from a wiggly baby — pop it in their mouth. The thermometer soothes little ones while it tracks if they have a fever or not. The Fever Alert® glow feature also helps parents find the temperature at night and it beeps when readings are complete.

Available at Target for $8.

2/12

Fisher Price Auto Rock 'n Play

This is one of the most popular items on every baby registry and list I’ve seen lately. Moms talk about it on message boards and swear by its magical powers to keep babies happy, too. The Fisher Price Auto Rock n’ Play can double as a day sleeper and simulates the womb by rocking baby at two different speeds. It also plays songs and can fully recline.

Available on Amazon and other various retail locations for $55-$60.

3/12

Bubzi Co Baby Sleep Aid Night Light and Shusher

Every baby needs a good shusher to help keep them calm, according to Happiest Baby. What better way than to get an all-in-one machine that can shush, comes with a light display and kids song player and is also a plush toy?

The Bubzi Co baby sleep aid plays 10 different lullabies and turns off after 30 minutes. It’s also pretty cute.

Available on Amazon for $36.

4/12

Owlet Baby Sock

The latest version of Owlet’s heart rate and oxygen monitor sock is designed to give parents peace of mind while baby sleeps in another room.

Each Owlet Smart Sock 2 kit comes with three fabric socks that can securely wrap around any little foot ages 0-18 months, a smart sock sensor, base station, charging cords and directions for downloading the Owlet app where parents can monitor their baby’s vital signs.

Available online for $300.

5/12

Allbirds Smallbirds

This one’s more for tiny tots than immobile babies, but it’s a very cute addition to any parent’s gift list. The Smallbirds from Allbirds are $55 a pair and come in natural grey, Kea red and NZ blue.

Made for ages two to four and available online at Allbirds.com

6/12

The Snoo

This nearly $1,200 crib may be over-the-top expensive as far as co-sleepers go, but many parents who’ve used it say it’s worth it just to get some peace and quiet.

The Snoo smart crib is a tricked-out piece of robotic mastery designed to soothe your little person to sleep by vibrating, shushing noises and swinging motions that simulate the womb.

The Snoo companion app for iOS or Android lets you control the crib remotely. It will also shut down and send you an alert if the baby continues to cry so you can see if there’s something else going on.

Pick up this handy baby gear at the Happiest Baby or from a number of retail partners like Amazon or Walmart.

7/12

Munchkin Lulla-Vibe Vibrating Mattress Pad

Can’t afford the Snoo but want something that jiggles your baby to sleep? Try this (much cheaper) Lulla-Vibe vibrating mattress pad device. Just place it under the mattress, hold down the power button for three seconds and watch a fussy baby quickly melt into slumber town.

Available at Amazon for $30.

8/12

Hisense Babysense 5 Breathing Monitor

The Hisense Babysense breathing monitor has been a top-rated item on many a parenting list. This techy baby system monitor is highly sensitive, tracking every little movement your little one makes while they sleep and alerting you on the accompanying app if breathing becomes slow or irregular. It’s perfect for worried parents who want to know what’s happening when they are not watching baby while they sleep.

Get it at BuyBuyBaby for $130.

9/12

MonBaby Smart Button Baby Monitor

There are baby monitors a plenty to choose from, but this one is for tracking movement while sleeping and fits snugly on the baby for a more accurate reading.

It will track breathing and alert you if baby has rolled over in her sleep, too. Just clip it onto baby’s clothes and sync it with the accompanying app.

Available at Target for $100.

10/12

4Moms mamaRoo

There’s not a single parent I know who has one of these and hasn’t raved about it. The latest edition of the mamaRoo provides soothing comfort to any baby, whether they be the kind that loves swinging, bouncing or both. The mamaRoo does it all with five different motion settings, including car ride, kangaroo, tree swing, rock-a-bye and wave. And, according to the site, more than 350 hospitals trust this machine as the top choice (other than mom and dad) for calming your baby.

Available at a number of retail locations for around $250.

11/12

Naya Smart Bottle

You may be familiar with Naya’s clever, quieter breast pump, but the company now has another product — a smart bottle for tracking baby’s feedings.

Using Bluetooth, the bottle tracks volume, pumpings and feeding sessions.

Sadly, the bottle isn’t commercially available just yet, but you can get on the waiting list and the company says it should ship in May of 2018.

12/12

Hatch Baby

You may have seen this one first on Shark Tank when the company struck a deal with VC Chris Sacca. The Hatch Baby changing pad doubles as a scale and growth monitor, recording your baby’s weight, feeding times and amounts, diaper changes, sleep and more. You can share all that info with your pediatrician, too.

It goes for around $130.

