12 great gifts for photography lovers
Camera lovers love cameras, that’s for sure. But they also love accessories and add-ons to help them either take better pictures, take more pictures, edit those pictures, or share them for the rest of the world to see. You can get a lot of neat gifts for the photographer in the family or friend group once you starting thinking outside the camera body.
These are just some ideas at a range of different price points to satisfy the shutter bugs out there. A picture may be worth a thousand words… but a good, useful gift for a photographer can be priceless if it means getting that killer shot.
Tap that right arrow to start the gallery — or if you’re on mobile, just scroll.
Gnarbox
DJI Mavic Pro Platinum
DSPTCH camera wrist strap
SpiderLight camera holster
Artisan Obscura soft shutter release and hot shoe cover
Canon Selphy CP1300 compact wireless printer
Ona Prince Street camera bag
SD card
Google Pixel 2
Meural Canvas
Glif smartphone tripod mount
Chromecast Ultra
TOP