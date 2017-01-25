11 books to help prepare for our coming post-apocalyptic future

Post-apocalypses are fun. We prepare for them – here’s looking at, you, Petey! – and we love to watch them unfold on The Walking Dead. But they’re not real and probably never will be. So why do we love them so much?

By reading them, we can pretend they really happened and when we’re done we can recall the signs and avoid them. I’ve been writing a post-apocalyptic book this year and thinking a lot about the future for my podcast, Technotopia, so here are 11 of the best books I’ve found on the coming dystopia that we’ve all been promised since the dawn of time and all of them offer advice on how to survive.