11 books to help prepare for our coming post-apocalyptic future
Post-apocalypses are fun. We prepare for them – here’s looking at, you, Petey! – and we love to watch them unfold on The Walking Dead. But they’re not real and probably never will be. So why do we love them so much?
By reading them, we can pretend they really happened and when we’re done we can recall the signs and avoid them. I’ve been writing a post-apocalyptic book this year and thinking a lot about the future for my podcast, Technotopia, so here are 11 of the best books I’ve found on the coming dystopia that we’ve all been promised since the dawn of time and all of them offer advice on how to survive.
1984 by George Orwell
Fahrenheit 451 by Ray Bradbury
A Clockwork Orange
The Sheep Look Up by John Brunner
Oryx and Crake by Margaret Atwood
The Road by Cormac McCarthy
The Plot Against America by Philip Roth
The Dog Stars by Peter Heller
Neuromancer by William Gibson
Hope In The Dark by Rebecca Solnit
This Is Water by David Foster Wallace
