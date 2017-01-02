0/10 Replay Gallery More Galleries Skip
SEE SLIDESHOW
10 promises to keep in 2017
It’s a new year and with that comes the attendant resolutions. Knowing that none of us will ever lose those pounds/kilos and we probably won’t read Moby Dick so here are some promises we can keep for the New Year that will make us healthier, happier, and safer online and off.
1/10
Learn a little code
2/10
Turn off social media for a few days a week
3/10
Encrypt all the things
4/10
Put down your damn phone
Advertisement
5/10
Go outside
6/10
Get political in the real world
7/10
Read old paper
8/10
Make time for things you want to do
Advertisement
9/10
Maybe we can eat a little less meat?
10/10
Seriously: back your stuff up
TOP