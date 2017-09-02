10 of the most-funded startups to fail in 2017

Startups rise and startups fall. 2017 has seen some prominent startups go under. From Jawbone to Beepi to Yik Yak, these companies raised major cash before they ultimately shut their doors.

What follows are 10 of the best-funded companies to close in the first nine months of 2017. Together these companies raised a combined $1.7 billion from venture capitalists and banks.

Ultimately not all is lost. Experience is gained and lessons are learned. Founders and developers and marketers and sales people move on with the knowledge that can only be gained by working for a struggling startup.

There are still a few months left in 2017, and more startups are bound to fail before the end of the year. But as companies fall, more jump up in the spirit of entrepreneurship.