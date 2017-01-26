-
Roborace unveils its fantastic driverless race car
This is the race car of the future. It's an autonomous vehicle, built to be raced by just computers and was designed specifically with that in mind.
Artificial Intelligence
Peugeot’s Instinct concept car has active driving and autonomous modes
Some concept cars aren't really cars and stop at the concept part. But Peugeot's new Instinct concept car has a couple of interesting ideas. In…
Artificial Intelligence
For IBM’s CTO for Watson, not a lot of value in replicating the human mind in a computer
"Everybody and their mother is out to create their own specialized voice-activated devices," IBM fellow and CTO for its Watson project Rob High told…
Hardware
Oppo shows off impressive new zoom technology, but forgets to put it on a real phone
Oppo's big Mobile World Congress announcement wasn't an actual phone. Sure it arrived in a prototype roughly the size and shape of a phone, but it…
Hardware
Why Nokia’s feature phone nostalgia stole the thunder from this year’s flagships
Mobile World Congress kicked off over the weekend with press conferences from Samsung, Sony, LG and Motorola. But all anyone seems to care about is a…
Mobile
Facebook digs into mobile infrastructure in Uganda as TIP commits $170M to startups
While Google is using MWC to show off some of its advances in native apps on mobile devices — specifically in chat apps — the world's biggest…
Gadgets
This is probably the Samsung Galaxy S8
Samsung is set to announce the Galaxy S8 smartphone in late March, but the two videos and a couple of images embedded here appear to show working units. The…
Hardware
Camera wars, retro phones and aspect ratios: MWC’s biggest announcements
The news happens before the convention really starts. That's the rule of thumb for covering tech shows. The big companies scramble all over one another to…
Asia
Jolla inks exclusive license to kick-start its Android alternative in China
Mobile OS maker Jolla, whose Sailfish platform remains one of the few smartphone alternatives in play these days, has signed an exclusive license to a Chinese…
Artificial Intelligence
Superintelligent AI explains Softbank’s push to raise a $100BN Vision Fund
Anyone who's seen Softbank CEO Masayoshi Son give a keynote speech will know he rarely sticks to the standard industry conference playbook. And his turn…