Hardware
Can Google’s AI-powered Clips make people care about lifelogging?
Lifelogging once seemed like an inevitability. Between social media and the increasing ubiquity of cameras, we were all clearly moving toward a sort of constant… Read More
Hardware
Google dropped the Pixel’s headphone jack to lay the groundwork for a bezel-free phone
Another domino has fallen in the march toward a post-headphone jack world. Today Google became the latest company to drop the once ubiquitous port from its… Read More
Hardware
The hard tech behind Google’s simple Clips camera
Maybe the biggest surprise of Google’s hardware event today was the launch of Clips, a small stand-alone AI-driven camera that can capture up to three… Read More
Hardware
The Pixel 2/Home Mini bundle is a big deal for Google Assistant
Today’s Google event was a non-stop two hour deluge of Assistant news. Yet one small, overlooked announcement may have been the biggest bit boost to the… Read More
Gadgets
The Pixelbook is Google’s first real attempt at a mainstream laptop
Google used its annual hardware event to announce the Pixelbook. This is essentially the third iteration of the company’s Chromebook Pixel laptop, though… Read More
Hardware
First impressions of the $49 Google Home Mini
Today, Google showed off its answer to Amazon’s Echo Dot. It’s called the Google Home Mini. It’s $49, comes in three colors and is actually a… Read More
Hardware
Hands-on with the $159 Google Pixel Buds
Google’s Pixel Buds are a $159 pair of wireless earbuds that bring Assistant and real-time translation features right into your ears. They’re not… Read More
Hardware
Hands-on with Google’s Pixel 2, a shift away from the war of hardware specs
Google sold the idea of paradigm shifts hard on-stage at today’s big event in San Francisco — that, after all, is kind of the company’s M.O. Read More
Gadgets
Pixel 2 dethrones iPhone 8 Plus and Galaxy Note 8 in camera rankings
Well, that was quick! The iPhone 8 Plus had a short reign at camera testing outfit DxOMark as “the best smartphone camera we’ve ever tested”… Read More
Apps
Google Lens will finally make its debut on Pixel phones later this year
Google first demoed Lens, its smart Google Assistant-connected image recognition app, at its I/O developer conference earlier this year. At the time, it was one… Read More