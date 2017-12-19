-
Google launches a new directory to help you discover Assistant actions
Google says you can now perform more than a million actions with the Google Assistant. Those range from looking up photos with Google Photos to starting a… Read More
Hardware
Sony launches a bunch of new headphones and adds Google Assistant functionality to the line
Sony is really Sonying it up at CES this year, announcing a deluge of devices at the show this week. CES has always been a big show for the company’s TV… Read More
Artificial Intelligence
Qualcomm expands its support for Alexa, Cortana and the Google Assistant
Qualcomm, the chip manufacturer that Broadcom really wants to buy, is using this year’s CES to launch a new platform for smart speakers, displays and… Read More
Automotive
Google brings its Assistant to Android Auto
It’s no secret that for Google, this year’s CES is all about the Google Assistant. One Google product where the Assistant hasn’t really made… Read More
Hardware
Lenovo launches a Google Assistant-powered Echo Show competitor
We knew Google had an Echo Show competitor or three up its sleeve, but the company still managed to surprise us. Instead of just launching its own version of… Read More
Artificial Intelligence
Google launches smart displays with JBL, Lenovo, LG and Sony
We’ve been waiting for Google to bring its Assistant to devices with a screen. After all, voice assistants are great — until you need some visual… Read More
Gadgets
Sony CES 2018 live blog
For Sony, CES is a show of sheer, brute force. It’s all about a big, flashy showing from a consumer electronics giant. And unlike big competitors like… Read More
Gadgets
Watch Sony’s CES press conference live right here
Sony is holding its traditional press conference at CES in the Las Vegas Convention Center starting at 5 PM Pacific, 8 PM Eastern, 1 AM in London. The company… Read More
Security
Qualcomm president: Spectre/Meltdown are ‘not an area of concern for us’
During a press conference at CES, Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon announced a number of new partnerships and products. He also was asked about the Spectre/Meltdown… Read More
Gadgets
Oculus partners with Xiaomi to launch the Oculus Go and Mi VR Standalone
Facebook VP of VR Hugo Barra made a surprise announcement during Qualcomm’s press conference at CES. Barra previously led Xiaomi’s international… Read More