Cloud
Don’t expect AWS to launch a blockchain service anytime soon
Bitcoin may be reaching for new heights, but don't expect AWS to launch a service that's based on the underlying blockchain technology anytime soon.
Amazon is previewing an IOT security service
As one of its last announcement on a day chock-full with new tools and features, Amazon previewed a new security device for the internet of things. Called IOT…
Cloud
AWS adds dedicated analytics service for IoT data
It wouldn't be a conference without some discussion of Internet of Things, one of the hot up and coming technologies. The thing about IoT is that it…
Cloud
Amazon FreeRTOS is a new operating system for microcontroller-based IoT devices
Amazon FreeRTOS is, as the name implies, essentially an extension of the FreeRTOS operating system that adds libraries for local and cloud connectivity. Over…
AWS launches translation services
Taking to yet another front the battle with Google, Apple and Microsoft for dominance in speech recognition and natural language processing, Amazon announced…
Cloud
AWS releases SageMaker to make it easier to build and deploy machine learning models
Cloud services are designed to take away a lot of the complexity associated with managing a particular process, whether that's software or infrastructure.
Developer
Amazon Transcribe is a sophisticated transcription service for AWS
Amazon is hosting AWS Re:INVENT today, its developer conference for all things AWS. And the company just announced a promising new service called Amazon…
Cloud
Amazon Rekognition Video gives developers access to real-time video analysis
Amazon's AWS division today expanded its line-up of pre-trained machine learning tools with the launch of Amazon Rekognition Video. This new service works…
Hardware
Amazon’s AWS DeepLens is an AI camera for developers
Here's a little surprise from today's AWS re:Invent keynote. In an event peppered with talk of containers and bizarre musical interludes, Amazon…
AWS adds Global Tables feature to share data across multiple geographies
Customers using AWS' Amazon DynamoDB to store data have two new services to help make their applications work better and more quickly in more regions…