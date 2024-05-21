Microsoft’s new ‘Volumetric Apps’ for Quest headsets extend Windows apps into the 3D space

Aisha Malik

Comment

A Microsoft store entrance with the company's logo
Image Credits: Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto / Getty Images

Microsoft announced on Tuesday during its annual Build conference that it’s bringing “Windows Volumetric Apps” to Meta Quest headsets. The partnership will allow Microsoft to bring Windows 365 and local PC connectivity to Quest headsets, enabling developers to extend their apps into the 3D space.

“We’re deepening our partnership with Meta to make Windows a first-class experience on Quest devices,” said Microsoft’s Corporate Vice President of Windows and Devices Pavan Davuluri during the event. “Windows can take advantage of Quest’s unique capabilities to extend Windows apps into 3D space.”

Image Credits: Microsoft

Developers can sign up for the developer preview today to receive access to a “volumetric API.” Microsoft says the extension will allow users to enhance spatial understanding without leaving the app that powers their work.

The sign-up page says Microsoft is looking for developers that “produce or provide plug-ins for 3D Windows desktop applications or customers that work with 3D applications on Windows desktop applications who are interested in extending those applications into 3D content with mixed reality.”

Microsoft is already working with Meta to create a limited edition Meta Quest VR headset that’s inspired by the Xbox. Plus, the company launched Microsoft 365 productivity experiences from Word, Excel and PowerPoint on the Quest last December.

More TechCrunch

Tags

, , , ,

a16z’s American Dynamism team launches program to introduce technical minds to VC

Aria Alamalhodaei
15 mins ago

Andreessen Horowitz’s American Dynamism fund has established a new fellowship program aimed at introducing top engineers and technologists to venture investing, a move that could help the firm less obvious…

a16z’s American Dynamism team launches program to introduce technical minds to VC
Fintech

Teen fintech Copper had to emergency discontinue its banking, debit products

Mary Ann Azevedo
59 mins ago

Another fintech startup, and its customers, has been gravely impacted by the implosion of banking-as-a-service startup Synapse. Copper Banking, a digital banking service aimed at teens, notified its customers on…

Teen fintech Copper had to emergency discontinue its banking, debit products
AI

Autodesk acquires AI-powered VFX startup Wonder Dynamics

Devin Coldewey
59 mins ago

Autodesk — the 3D tools behemoth — has acquired Wonder Dynamics, a startup that lets creators quickly and easily make complex characters and visual effects using AI-powered image analysis. The…

Autodesk acquires AI-powered VFX startup Wonder Dynamics
Crypto

Farcaster, a crypto-based social network, raised $150M with just 80K daily users

Amanda Silberling
1 hour ago

Farcaster, a blockchain-based social protocol founded by two Coinbase alumni, announced on Tuesday that it closed a $150 million fundraise. Led by Paradigm, the platform also raised money from a16z…

Farcaster, a crypto-based social network, raised $150M with just 80K daily users

Microsoft’s new ‘Volumetric Apps’ for Quest headsets extend Windows apps into the 3D space

Aisha Malik
2 hours ago

Microsoft announced on Tuesday during its annual Build conference that it’s bringing “Windows Volumetric Apps” to Meta Quest headsets. The partnership will allow Microsoft to bring Windows 365 and local…

Microsoft’s new ‘Volumetric Apps’ for Quest headsets extend Windows apps into the 3D space
Image Credits: Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto / Getty Images
Social

The ‘vote Trump’ spam that hit Bluesky in May came from decentralized rival Nostr

Sarah Perez
3 hours ago

The spam reached Bluesky by first crossing over two other decentralized networks: Mastodon and Nostr.

The ‘vote Trump’ spam that hit Bluesky in May came from decentralized rival Nostr
Fintech

There’s a real appetite for a fintech alternative to QuickBooks

Mary Ann Azevedo
4 hours ago

Welcome to TechCrunch Fintech! This week, we’re looking at the continued fallout from Synapse’s bankruptcy, how Layer wants to disrupt SMB accounting, and much more! To get a roundup of…

There’s a real appetite for a fintech alternative to QuickBooks
Climate

Bill Gates-backed wind startup AirLoom is raising $12M, filings reveal

Tim De Chant
4 hours ago

The company is hoping to produce electricity at $13 per megawatt hour, which would be more than 50% cheaper than traditional onshore wind.

Bill Gates-backed wind startup AirLoom is raising $12M, filings reveal
AI

WitnessAI is building guardrails for generative AI models

Kyle Wiggers
5 hours ago

Generative AI makes stuff up. It can be biased. Sometimes it spits out toxic text. So can it be “safe”? Rick Caccia, the CEO of WitnessAI, believes it can. “Securing…

WitnessAI is building guardrails for generative AI models
AI

French AI startup H raises $220M seed round

Romain Dillet
5 hours ago

It’s not often that you hear about a seed round above $10 million. H, a startup based in Paris and previously known as Holistic AI, has announced a $220 million…

French AI startup H raises $220M seed round
Startups

Boost your startup’s growth with a ScaleUp package at TC Disrupt 2024

TechCrunch Events
5 hours ago

Hey there, Series A to B startups with $35 million or less in funding — we’ve got an exciting opportunity that’s tailor-made for your growth journey! If you’re looking to…

Boost your startup’s growth with a ScaleUp package at TC Disrupt 2024
Social

As a US ban looms, TikTok announces a $1M program for socially driven creators

Amanda Silberling
5 hours ago

TikTok is pulling out all the stops to prevent its impending ban in the United States. Aside from initiating legal action against the U.S. government, that means shaping up its…

As a US ban looms, TikTok announces a $1M program for socially driven creators
Enterprise

Microsoft’s Power Automate no-code platform adds AI flows

Frederic Lardinois
5 hours ago

Microsoft wants to put its Copilot everywhere. It’s only a matter of time before Microsoft renames its annual Build developer conference to Microsoft Copilot. Hopefully, some of those upcoming events…

Microsoft’s Power Automate no-code platform adds AI flows

GitHub Copilot gets extensions

Frederic Lardinois
5 hours ago

Build is Microsoft’s largest developer conference and of course, it’s all about AI this year. So it’s no surprise that GitHub’s Copilot, GitHub’s “AI pair programming tool,” is taking center…

GitHub Copilot gets extensions
AI

Microsoft intros a Copilot for teams

Kyle Wiggers
5 hours ago

Microsoft wants to make its brand of generative AI more useful for teams — specifically teams across corporations and large enterprise organizations. This morning at its annual Build dev conference,…

Microsoft intros a Copilot for teams
AI

Microsoft upgrades its AI app-building platforms

Kyle Wiggers
5 hours ago

Microsoft’s big focus at this year’s Build conference is generative AI. And to that end, the tech giant announced a series of updates to its platforms for building generative AI-powered…

Microsoft upgrades its AI app-building platforms
AI

UK data protection watchdog ends privacy probe of Snap’s GenAI chatbot, but warns industry

Natasha Lomas
6 hours ago

The U.K.’s data protection watchdog has closed an almost year-long investigation of Snap’s AI chatbot, My AI — saying it’s satisfied the social media firm has addressed concerns about risks…

UK data protection watchdog ends privacy probe of Snap’s GenAI chatbot, but warns industry
Security

Conservative cell carrier Patriot Mobile hit by data breach

Lorenzo Franceschi-Bicchierai
6 hours ago

U.S. cell carrier Patriot Mobile experienced a data breach that included subscribers’ personal information, including full names, email addresses, home ZIP codes and account PINs, TechCrunch has learned. Patriot Mobile,…

Conservative cell carrier Patriot Mobile hit by data breach
Media & Entertainment

Spotify’s ‘Listening Party’ feature falls short of expectations

Lauren Forristal
6 hours ago

It’s been three years since Spotify acquired live audio startup Betty Labs, and yet the music streaming service isn’t leveraging the technology to its fullest potential — at least not…

Spotify’s ‘Listening Party’ feature falls short of expectations
Startups

Alchemist’s latest batch puts AI to work as accelerator expands to Tokyo, Doha

Devin Coldewey
6 hours ago

Alchemist Accelerator has a new pile of AI-forward companies demoing their wares today, if you care to watch, and the program itself is making some international moves into Tokyo and…

Alchemist’s latest batch puts AI to work as accelerator expands to Tokyo, Doha
Fundraising

Kickstarter now lets you pledge after a campaign closes

Brian Heater
6 hours ago

“Late Pledge” allows campaign creators to continue collecting money even after the campaign has closed.

Kickstarter now lets you pledge after a campaign closes
Startups

Stack AI wants to make it easier to build AI-fueled workflows

Ron Miller
7 hours ago

Stack AI’s co-founders, Antoni Rosinol and Bernardo Aceituno, were PhD students at MIT wrapping up their degrees in 2022 just as large language models were becoming more mainstream. ChatGPT would…

Stack AI wants to make it easier to build AI-fueled workflows
AI

Pinecone launches its serverless vector database out of preview

Frederic Lardinois
8 hours ago

Pinecone, the vector database startup founded by Edo Liberty, the former head of Amazon’s AI Labs, has long been at the forefront of helping businesses augment large language models (LLMs)…

Pinecone launches its serverless vector database out of preview
Climate

Special mud helps XGS Energy get more power out of geothermal wells

Tim De Chant
8 hours ago

Young geothermal energy wells can be like budding prodigies, each brimming with potential to outshine their peers. But like people, most decline with age. In California, for example, the amount…

Special mud helps XGS Energy get more power out of geothermal wells

Featured Article

Sonos finally made some headphones

The market play is clear from the outset: The $449 headphones are firmly targeted at an audience that would otherwise be purchasing the Bose QC Ultra or Apple AirPods Max.

Brian Heater
8 hours ago
Sonos finally made some headphones
AI

Adobe brings Firefly AI-powered Generative Remove to Lightroom

Brian Heater
8 hours ago

Adobe says the feature is up to the task, regardless of how complex of a background the object is set against.

Adobe brings Firefly AI-powered Generative Remove to Lightroom
Climate

Porsche Ventures invests in battery startup South 8 to boost cold-weather EV performance

Tim De Chant
9 hours ago

All cars suffer when the mercury drops, but electric vehicles suffer more than most as heaters draw more power and batteries charge more slowly as the liquid electrolyte inside thickens.…

Porsche Ventures invests in battery startup South 8 to boost cold-weather EV performance
AI

Data-labeling startup Scale AI raises $1B as valuation doubles to $13.8B

Paul Sawers
10 hours ago

Scale AI has raised a $1 billion Series F round from a slew of big-name institutional and corporate investors including Amazon and Meta.

Data-labeling startup Scale AI raises $1B as valuation doubles to $13.8B
Crypto

Meta, Match, Coinbase and others team up to fight online fraud and crypto scams

Sarah Perez
10 hours ago

The new coalition, Tech Against Scams, will work together to find ways to fight back against the tools used by scammers and to better educate the public against financial scams.

Meta, Match, Coinbase and others team up to fight online fraud and crypto scams
Government & Policy

EU Council gives final nod to set up risk-based regulations for AI

Natasha Lomas
10 hours ago

It’s a wrap: European Union lawmakers have given the final approval to set up the bloc’s flagship, risk-based regulations for artificial intelligence.

EU Council gives final nod to set up risk-based regulations for AI