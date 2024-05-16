TikTok tests 60-minute video uploads as it continues to take on YouTube

TikTok is testing the ability for users to upload 60-minute videos, the company confirmed to TechCrunch on Thursday. The feature is available to a limited group of users in select markets, and TikTok says it doesn’t have any immediate plans to make the feature available widely.

The feature, which was first spotted by social media consultant Matt Navarra, marks a shift from TikTok’s original format. The app allowed users to upload 15-second videos at launch, but TikTok has been increasing that limit over the past few years. While the company rose to popularity for its short-form video format, it has slowly been embracing long-form content to take on one of its biggest competitors: YouTube.

TikTok says that while creators can weave multipart stories together by telling viewers to go to part two or more of a story, it often hears from creators who want more time for things like cooking demos, beauty tutorials, educational lesson plans, comedic sketches and more.

The purpose of the increased time limit is to give creators the opportunity to experiment with new or expanded types of content with more flexibility, the company says. Of course, this puts TikTok in even more direct competition with YouTube. By giving creators the ability to upload 60-minute videos on TikTok, the company is likely hoping that creators who normally post their content on YouTube will also post their videos on its platform.

The expanded time limit could also allow for a new type of content to be posted on TikTok, which is full episodes of TV shows.

Last year, Peacock made episode one of “Killing It” available to watch for free on TikTok, but it was broken up into five parts. If TikTok launches the 60-minute upload limit videos, networks would no longer have to break up an episode into multiple parts.

Many networks already upload the first episode of a TV show on YouTube to attract new viewers, and with this expanded time limit, they could do the same on TikTok. Networks are already using TikTok to reach viewers, and the expanded upload time limit could entice them to share more content on TikTok.

While not everyone would be interested in watching longer content on TikTok, the company has been seeking to enhance the viewing experience for users who are watching long-form content. For instance, the company has been testing a horizontal full-screen mode and video-scrubbing thumbnails. It also rolled out a feature last year that lets you fast-forward videos by holding down the right side of a video.

As with any test feature, it’s unknown when or if TikTok plans to launch the 60-minute video upload option widely.