Apps

Reddit reintroduces its awards system

Ivan Mehta

Comment

large Reddit logo overlaying background of smaller logo silhouettes
Image Credits: TechCrunch

Reddit announced on Wednesday that it is reintroducing its awards system after shutting down the program last year. The company said that most of the mechanisms related to awards will remain the same, with some new additions. For instance, there’s a new design for awards, a new award button under eligible posts, and a leaderboard showing top awards earned for a comment or a post.

Earlier this month, Reddit talked about bringing back its awards program during its first earnings call as a public company.

Image Credits: Reddit

The company sunset its awards program last year along with the ability for users to purchase coins. At the same time, Reddit introduced “Golden Upvotes,” which were purchased directly through cash. In a new post, the company said the system wasn’t as expressive as awards.

“While the golden upvote was certainly simpler in theory, in practice, it missed the mark. It wasn’t as fun or expressive as legacy awards, and it was unclear how it benefited the recipient,” the social network said.

Users who want to give awards to posts and comments will need to buy “gold,” which kind of replaces coins. On a support page, the company mentioned that, on average, awards cost anywhere between 15 to 50 gold. Gold packages in Reddit’s mobile apps currently start at $1.99 for 100 gold. Users can buy as much as 2,750 gold for $49.99.

The company is also adding some safeguards to the awards system, such as disabling awards in NSFW subreddits, trauma and addiction support subreddits, and subreddits with mature content. Additionally, users will be able to report awards to avoid them being used for moderator removals.

Last year, Reddit introduced a community rewards program for users in the U.S. and started paying people for making useful contributions. With its latest announcement, the social media company has also expanded the program to 35 countries.

More TechCrunch

Tags

, , ,
Commerce

Poshmark’s ‘Promoted Closet’ tool lets sellers boost all their listings at once

Lauren Forristal
20 mins ago

Poshmark, the social commerce site that lets people buy and sell new and used items to each other, launched a paid marketing tool on Thursday, giving sellers the ability to…

Poshmark’s ‘Promoted Closet’ tool lets sellers boost all their listings at once
AI

YC-backed Recall.ai gets $10M Series A to help companies use virtual meeting data

Kate Park
20 mins ago

More money for the generative AI boom: Y Combinator-backed developer infrastructure startup Recall.ai announced Thursday it’s raised a $10 million Series A funding round, bringing its total raised to over $12M.…

YC-backed Recall.ai gets $10M Series A to help companies use virtual meeting data
Enterprise

Colab’s collaborative tools for engineers line up $21M in new funding

Kyle Wiggers
20 mins ago

Engineers Adam Keating and Jeremy Andrews were tired of using spreadsheets and screenshots to collab with teammates — so they launched a startup, Colab, to build a better way. The…

Colab’s collaborative tools for engineers line up $21M in new funding
Apps

Reddit reintroduces its awards system

Ivan Mehta
32 mins ago

Reddit announced on Wednesday that it is reintroducing its awards system after shutting down the program last year. The company said that most of the mechanisms related to awards will…

Reddit reintroduces its awards system
Image Credits: TechCrunch
Enterprise

Sigma is building a suite of collaborative data analytics tools

Kyle Wiggers
45 mins ago

Sigma Computing, a startup building a range of data analytics and business intelligence tools, has raised $200 million in a fresh VC round.

Sigma is building a suite of collaborative data analytics tools
Government & Policy

EU ‘closely’ monitoring X in wake of Fico shooting as DSA disinfo probe rumbles on

Natasha Lomas
1 hour ago

European Union enforcers of the bloc’s online governance regime, the Digital Services Act (DSA), said Thursday they’re closely monitoring disinformation campaigns on the Elon Musk-owned social network X (formerly Twitter)…

EU ‘closely’ monitoring X in wake of Fico shooting as DSA disinfo probe rumbles on
Climate

Spoor uses AI to save birds from wind turbines

Rebecca Szkutak
1 hour ago

Wind is the largest source of renewable energy in the U.S., according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, but wind farms come with an environmental cost as wind turbines can…

Spoor uses AI to save birds from wind turbines
Fintech

Cannabis and gaming payments startup Aeropay is now offering an alternative to Mastercard and Visa

Christine Hall
2 hours ago

The key to taking on legacy players in the financial technology industry may be to go where they have not gone before. That’s what Chicago-based Aeropay is doing. The provider…

Cannabis and gaming payments startup Aeropay is now offering an alternative to Mastercard and Visa
Government & Policy

EU opens child safety probes of Facebook and Instagram, citing addictive design concerns

Natasha Lomas
3 hours ago

Facebook and Instagram are under formal investigation in the European Union over child protection concerns, the Commission announced Thursday. The proceedings follow a raft of requests for information to parent…

EU opens child safety probes of Facebook and Instagram, citing addictive design concerns
Climate

Forget EVs: Why Bedrock Materials is targeting gas-powered cars for its first sodium-ion batteries

Tim De Chant
3 hours ago

Bedrock Materials is developing a new type of sodium-ion battery, which promises to be dramatically cheaper than lithium-ion.

Forget EVs: Why Bedrock Materials is targeting gas-powered cars for its first sodium-ion batteries
Security

Thoma Bravo’s LogRhythm merges with Exabeam in more cybersecurity consolidation

Paul Sawers
3 hours ago

Private equity giant Thoma Bravo has announced that its security information and event management (SIEM) company LogRhythm will be merging with Exabeam, a rival cybersecurity company backed by the likes…

Thoma Bravo’s LogRhythm merges with Exabeam in more cybersecurity consolidation

Temu accused of breaching EU’s DSA in bundle of consumer complaints

Natasha Lomas
9 hours ago

Consumer protection groups around the European Union have filed coordinated complaints against Temu, accusing the Chinese-owned ultra low-cost e-commerce platform of a raft of breaches related to the bloc’s Digital…

Temu accused of breaching EU’s DSA in bundle of consumer complaints
Hardware

Google I/O 2024: Here’s everything Google just announced

Christine Hall
15 hours ago

Here are quick hits of the biggest news from the keynote as they are announced.

Google I/O 2024: Here’s everything Google just announced
Government & Policy

Senate study proposes ‘at least’ $32B yearly for AI programs

Devin Coldewey
17 hours ago

The AI industry moves faster than the rest of the technology sector, which means it outpaces the federal government by several orders of magnitude.

Senate study proposes ‘at least’ $32B yearly for AI programs
Security

FBI seizes hacking forum BreachForums — again

Lorenzo Franceschi-Bicchierai
18 hours ago

The FBI along with a coalition of international law enforcement agencies seized the notorious cybercrime forum BreachForums on Wednesday.  For years, BreachForums has been a popular English-language forum for hackers…

FBI seizes hacking forum BreachForums — again
Media & Entertainment

Netflix to take on Google and Amazon by building its own ad server

Lauren Forristal
18 hours ago

The announcement signifies a significant shake-up in the streaming giant’s advertising approach.

Netflix to take on Google and Amazon by building its own ad server
Enterprise

Matt Garman taking over as CEO with AWS at crossroads

Ron Miller
18 hours ago

It’s tough to say that a $100 billion business finds itself at a critical juncture, but that’s the case with Amazon Web Services, the cloud arm of Amazon, and the…

Matt Garman taking over as CEO with AWS at crossroads
AI

Google still hasn’t fixed Gemini’s biased image generator

Kyle Wiggers
19 hours ago

Back in February, Google paused its AI-powered chatbot Gemini’s ability to generate images of people after users complained of historical inaccuracies. Told to depict “a Roman legion,” for example, Gemini would show…

Google still hasn’t fixed Gemini’s biased image generator
Privacy

Google’s call-scanning AI could dial up censorship by default, privacy experts warn

Natasha Lomas
20 hours ago

A feature Google demoed at its I/O confab yesterday, using its generative AI technology to scan voice calls in real time for conversational patterns associated with financial scams, has sent…

Google’s call-scanning AI could dial up censorship by default, privacy experts warn
AI

The top AI announcements from Google I/O

Kyle Wiggers
20 hours ago

Google’s going all in on AI — and it wants you to know it. During the company’s keynote at its I/O developer conference on Tuesday, Google mentioned “AI” more than…

The top AI announcements from Google I/O
Transportation

Uber has a new way to solve the concert traffic problem

Rebecca Bellan
20 hours ago

Uber is taking a shuttle product it developed for commuters in India and Egypt and converting it for an American audience. The ride-hail and delivery giant announced Wednesday at its…

Uber has a new way to solve the concert traffic problem
AI

Google takes aim at Android malware with an AI-powered live threat detection service

Sarah Perez
20 hours ago

Google is preparing to launch a new system to help address the problem of malware on Android. Its new live threat detection service leverages Google Play Protect’s on-device AI to…

Google takes aim at Android malware with an AI-powered live threat detection service
Apps

Google Maps is getting geospatial AR content later this year

Aisha Malik
20 hours ago

Users will be able to access the AR content by first searching for a location in Google Maps.

Google Maps is getting geospatial AR content later this year
Climate

Quilt heat pump sports sleek design from veterans of Apple, Tesla and Nest

Tim De Chant
20 hours ago

The heat pump startup unveiled its first products and revealed details about performance, pricing and availability.

Quilt heat pump sports sleek design from veterans of Apple, Tesla and Nest
Apps

Google’s new Private Space feature is like Incognito Mode for Android

Brian Heater
20 hours ago

The space is available from the launcher and can be locked as a second layer of authentication.

Google’s new Private Space feature is like Incognito Mode for Android
Media & Entertainment

Google TV to launch AI-generated movie descriptions

Lauren Forristal
20 hours ago

Gemini, the company’s family of generative AI models, will enhance the smart TV operating system so it can generate descriptions for movies and TV shows.

Google TV to launch AI-generated movie descriptions
Hardware

Android’s new Theft Detection Lock helps deter smartphone snatch and grabs

Brian Heater
20 hours ago

When triggered, the AI-powered feature will automatically lock the device down.

Android’s new Theft Detection Lock helps deter smartphone snatch and grabs
Security

Google adds live threat detection and screen-sharing protection to Android

Ivan Mehta
20 hours ago

The company said it is increasing the on-device capability of its Google Play Protect system to detect fraudulent apps trying to breach sensitive permissions.

Google adds live threat detection and screen-sharing protection to Android
Apps

Wear OS 5 hits developer preview, offering better battery life

Sarah Perez
20 hours ago

This latest release, one of many announcements from the Google I/O 2024 developer conference, focuses on improved battery life and other performance improvements, like more efficient workout tracking.

Wear OS 5 hits developer preview, offering better battery life
Startups

Dietitian startup Fay has been booming from Ozempic patients and emerges from stealth with $25M from General Catalyst, Forerunner

Marina Temkin
21 hours ago

For years, Sammy Faycurry has been hearing from his registered dietitian (RD) mom and sister about how poorly many Americans eat and their struggles with delivering nutritional counseling. Although nearly…

Dietitian startup Fay has been booming from Ozempic patients and emerges from stealth with $25M from General Catalyst, Forerunner