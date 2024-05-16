Privacy

Flock Safety’s solar-powered cameras could make surveilliance more widespread

Haje Jan Kamps

Comment

Flock Safety Solar Condor
Image Credits: Flock Safety (opens in a new window)

Flock Safety is a multi-billion dollar startup that’s got eyes everywhere. As of Wednesday, with the company’s new Solar Condor cameras, those eyes are solar-powered and using wireless 5G networks to make them all that much easier to install.

Adding solar power to the mix means that the company’s mission to blanket the country with cameras just got a lot easier. The company says that its Condor camera system is powered by “advanced AI and ML that is constantly learning with cutting-edge video analytics” to adapt with changing needs, and that “With solar deployment, Condor cameras can be placed anywhere.”

However, the company has drawn resistance and scrutiny from some privacy advocates, including the ACLU.

“The company has so far focused on selling automatic license plate recognition (ALPR) cameras,” writes the ACLU in a report back in 2022, finding ethical problems with tracking cars with networked tracking as they traveled around. ACLU has recommended that communities reject Flock Safety’s products. Last year, it published a guide for how to slow down mass surveillance with the company’s products.

Flock Safety is an extraordinarily well-funded startup. PitchBook reports that the company has raised more than $680 million to date, at a valuation of close to $5 billion, including from a16z’s American Dynamism fund, which has deployed money into some a lot of law-and-order products, including police drones, corporate legal subpoena response, autonomous water defense drones, and 911 call response systems.

It also claims to be effective at helping law enforcement track criminals: The firm says that 10% of reported crime in the U.S. is solved using its technology.

Silicon Valley goes to war

The problem is that Flock Safety doesn’t exactly have the best track record for accuracy. In New Mexico, police mistakenly treated some drivers as potentially violent criminal suspects and held them at gunpoint after the firm’s cameras misread license plates, according to KOAT Action News. The company was also reportedly sued when an Ohio man was allegedly wrongfully identified as a human trafficking suspect. And the company has drawn scrutiny in general about the privacy risks with nationally shared databases.

Give them a pole and they’ll give you a camera. Image credit: Flock Safety

A report from the Science, Technology and Public Policy program at UMich concludes that “Even when ALPRs work as intended, the vast majority of images taken are not connected to any criminal activity,” and herein lies the problem: Filming everything all the time necessarily brings some privacy challenges with it.

‘Several tens of thousands’ of cameras

When you blanket the country in cameras, it stands to reason that the frequency of times that an individual car is spotted goes up. About a decade ago, the Supreme Court decided that tracking a car using a GPS tracker for more than 28 days violates the Fourth Amendment rule against unreasonable search and seizure.

It becomes a philosophical question at this point: How many data points of number plate recognition do you need before a networked array of cameras is able to track a vehicle with a similar resolution as GPS? I put that question to the Chief Strategy Officer at Flock Safety, Bailey Quintrell.

“A GPS tracker, has your location essentially, live — every second or so, depending on how it’s set up,” Quintrell said in an interview with TechCrunch, after confirming that there are “several tens of thousands” of the company’s cameras are in operation. “With our cameras, they are installed in the public view, clearly visible there. Maybe that sounds numerous. But on a national scale, it’s actually not that many.”

That might be true on a national level, but density can be much higher in some communities. In Oakland, California, where I live, Governor Newsom recently announced a plan to cover the town with cameras.

“With the installation of this 480 high-tech camera network, we’re equipping law enforcement with the tools they need to effectively combat criminal activity and hold perpetrators accountable,” Newsom said in a statement in March this year.

Still, Quintrell claims that even high-density camera coverage is a huge issue.

“So it’s a very different level of information than like, say, a GPS tracker,” says Quintress, refuting my suggestion that perhaps cameras are comparable to GPS if the density gets high enough. “I think the point [where we know where everyone is at all times] is pretty far away. There’s a lot of road miles, a lot of intersections, a lot of parking lots, a lot of driveways. I don’t know the the numbers there, but it’s a lot more than the number of cameras that we sold.”

True, perhaps, but the company boasts of being “trusted by more than 5,000 communities across the country,” and ultimately, with its investors breathing down its neck, the company is showing little inclination to slow down its rollout.

Checking out the footage from one of the new Flock Solar Condor cameras. Image Credit: Flock Safety

Data retention

One of the big challenges with camera technology is how long the cameras are storing footage and data. Flock suggests it stores data for a month by default.

“[Data] is stored on the device for 30 days, and then it is either viewed live, or you can download it from the device,” Quintrell confirms.

That data retention policy is one of the things ACLU specifically has a problem with, arguing that a 72-hour policy should be plenty for video footage, but the organization is pushing for data to be “deleted and destroyed by Flock no more than three minutes after photos or data are first captured.”

The ears and eyes of the police department

We live in a complex world where there are many police departments are struggling to hire the staff they need, and where a degree of video surveillance or AI-augmented policing might help make up the shortfall. I asked Flock’s strategy boss what he is most excited about himself.

“The most exciting thing? There are a lot of places where a lot of crime happens, and where there is no way to capture objective evidence (…) Law enforcement is finding it harder to hire people. So hiring is down, and retail crime has continued to grow explosively, which ends up costing all of us. It just ends up raising the price of everything,” says Quintrell.

“If you’re a a police department, it’s so hard to hire people that are willing to wear a badge and do a really hard job. Just let us help you get the evidence from the places you need it, whether it’s the intersections or parks or your business customer: you’re just trying to keep your inventory from walking out the door without being paid for. [Solar Condor] turns a really complicated, expensive construction project into something simple. We just need a few hours of sunlight and a place to put a pole, and we can help you solve this problem”

It’s hard to argue with the fact that it’s hard to hire cops these days, and I have no doubt that with solar power, the logistical issue of ubiquitous camera coverage just got a lot easier. But with great (solar) power comes great responsibility – and the question becomes whether a camera network run by a private, for-profit company has the right level of oversight and responsibility required to make up for the shortfall.

More TechCrunch

Tags

Apps

TikTok tests 60-minute video uploads as it continues to take on YouTube

Aisha Malik
47 seconds ago

TikTok is testing the ability for users to upload 60-minute videos, the company confirmed to TechCrunch on Thursday. The feature is available to a limited group of users in select…

TikTok tests 60-minute video uploads as it continues to take on YouTube
Privacy

Flock Safety’s solar-powered cameras could make surveilliance more widespread

Haje Jan Kamps
31 mins ago

Flock Safety is a multi-billion dollar startup that’s got eyes everywhere. As of Wednesday, with the company’s new Solar Condor cameras, those eyes are solar-powered and using wireless 5G networks…

Flock Safety’s solar-powered cameras could make surveilliance more widespread
Image Credits: Flock Safety (opens in a new window)
Startups

Agora raises $34M Series B to keep building the Carta for real estate

Marina Temkin
1 hour ago

Since he was very young, Bar Mor knew that he would inevitably do something with real estate. His family was involved in all types of real estate projects, from ground-up…

Agora raises $34M Series B to keep building the Carta for real estate
Commerce

Poshmark’s ‘Promoted Closet’ tool lets sellers boost all their listings at once

Lauren Forristal
2 hours ago

Poshmark, the social commerce site that lets people buy and sell new and used items to each other, launched a paid marketing tool on Thursday, giving sellers the ability to…

Poshmark’s ‘Promoted Closet’ tool lets sellers boost all their listings at once
AI

Google adds Gemini to its Education suite

Ivan Mehta
2 hours ago

Google is launching a Gemini add-on for educational institutes through Google Workspace.

Google adds Gemini to its Education suite
AI

YC-backed Recall.ai gets $10M Series A to help companies use virtual meeting data

Kate Park
2 hours ago

More money for the generative AI boom: Y Combinator-backed developer infrastructure startup Recall.ai announced Thursday it’s raised a $10 million Series A funding round, bringing its total raised to over $12M.…

YC-backed Recall.ai gets $10M Series A to help companies use virtual meeting data
Enterprise

Colab’s collaborative tools for engineers line up $21M in new funding

Kyle Wiggers
2 hours ago

Engineers Adam Keating and Jeremy Andrews were tired of using spreadsheets and screenshots to collab with teammates — so they launched a startup, Colab, to build a better way. The…

Colab’s collaborative tools for engineers line up $21M in new funding
Apps

Reddit reintroduces its awards system

Ivan Mehta
2 hours ago

Reddit announced on Wednesday that it is reintroducing its awards system after shutting down the program last year. The company said that most of the mechanisms related to awards will…

Reddit reintroduces its awards system
Enterprise

Sigma is building a suite of collaborative data analytics tools

Kyle Wiggers
2 hours ago

Sigma Computing, a startup building a range of data analytics and business intelligence tools, has raised $200 million in a fresh VC round.

Sigma is building a suite of collaborative data analytics tools
Government & Policy

EU ‘closely’ monitoring X in wake of Fico shooting as DSA disinfo probe rumbles on

Natasha Lomas
3 hours ago

European Union enforcers of the bloc’s online governance regime, the Digital Services Act (DSA), said Thursday they’re closely monitoring disinformation campaigns on the Elon Musk-owned social network X (formerly Twitter)…

EU ‘closely’ monitoring X in wake of Fico shooting as DSA disinfo probe rumbles on
Climate

Spoor uses AI to save birds from wind turbines

Rebecca Szkutak
3 hours ago

Wind is the largest source of renewable energy in the U.S., according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, but wind farms come with an environmental cost as wind turbines can…

Spoor uses AI to save birds from wind turbines
Fintech

Cannabis and gaming payments startup Aeropay is now offering an alternative to Mastercard and Visa

Christine Hall
4 hours ago

The key to taking on legacy players in the financial technology industry may be to go where they have not gone before. That’s what Chicago-based Aeropay is doing. The provider…

Cannabis and gaming payments startup Aeropay is now offering an alternative to Mastercard and Visa
Government & Policy

EU opens child safety probes of Facebook and Instagram, citing addictive design concerns

Natasha Lomas
4 hours ago

Facebook and Instagram are under formal investigation in the European Union over child protection concerns, the Commission announced Thursday. The proceedings follow a raft of requests for information to parent…

EU opens child safety probes of Facebook and Instagram, citing addictive design concerns
Climate

Forget EVs: Why Bedrock Materials is targeting gas-powered cars for its first sodium-ion batteries

Tim De Chant
5 hours ago

Bedrock Materials is developing a new type of sodium-ion battery, which promises to be dramatically cheaper than lithium-ion.

Forget EVs: Why Bedrock Materials is targeting gas-powered cars for its first sodium-ion batteries
Security

Thoma Bravo’s LogRhythm merges with Exabeam in more cybersecurity consolidation

Paul Sawers
5 hours ago

Private equity giant Thoma Bravo has announced that its security information and event management (SIEM) company LogRhythm will be merging with Exabeam, a rival cybersecurity company backed by the likes…

Thoma Bravo’s LogRhythm merges with Exabeam in more cybersecurity consolidation

Temu accused of breaching EU’s DSA in bundle of consumer complaints

Natasha Lomas
11 hours ago

Consumer protection groups around the European Union have filed coordinated complaints against Temu, accusing the Chinese-owned ultra low-cost e-commerce platform of a raft of breaches related to the bloc’s Digital…

Temu accused of breaching EU’s DSA in bundle of consumer complaints
Hardware

Google I/O 2024: Here’s everything Google just announced

Christine Hall
17 hours ago

Here are quick hits of the biggest news from the keynote as they are announced.

Google I/O 2024: Here’s everything Google just announced
Government & Policy

Senate study proposes ‘at least’ $32B yearly for AI programs

Devin Coldewey
19 hours ago

The AI industry moves faster than the rest of the technology sector, which means it outpaces the federal government by several orders of magnitude.

Senate study proposes ‘at least’ $32B yearly for AI programs
Security

FBI seizes hacking forum BreachForums — again

Lorenzo Franceschi-Bicchierai
19 hours ago

The FBI along with a coalition of international law enforcement agencies seized the notorious cybercrime forum BreachForums on Wednesday.  For years, BreachForums has been a popular English-language forum for hackers…

FBI seizes hacking forum BreachForums — again
Media & Entertainment

Netflix to take on Google and Amazon by building its own ad server

Lauren Forristal
20 hours ago

The announcement signifies a significant shake-up in the streaming giant’s advertising approach.

Netflix to take on Google and Amazon by building its own ad server
Enterprise

Matt Garman taking over as CEO with AWS at crossroads

Ron Miller
20 hours ago

It’s tough to say that a $100 billion business finds itself at a critical juncture, but that’s the case with Amazon Web Services, the cloud arm of Amazon, and the…

Matt Garman taking over as CEO with AWS at crossroads
AI

Google still hasn’t fixed Gemini’s biased image generator

Kyle Wiggers
20 hours ago

Back in February, Google paused its AI-powered chatbot Gemini’s ability to generate images of people after users complained of historical inaccuracies. Told to depict “a Roman legion,” for example, Gemini would show…

Google still hasn’t fixed Gemini’s biased image generator
Privacy

Google’s call-scanning AI could dial up censorship by default, privacy experts warn

Natasha Lomas
22 hours ago

A feature Google demoed at its I/O confab yesterday, using its generative AI technology to scan voice calls in real time for conversational patterns associated with financial scams, has sent…

Google’s call-scanning AI could dial up censorship by default, privacy experts warn
AI

The top AI announcements from Google I/O

Kyle Wiggers
22 hours ago

Google’s going all in on AI — and it wants you to know it. During the company’s keynote at its I/O developer conference on Tuesday, Google mentioned “AI” more than…

The top AI announcements from Google I/O
Transportation

Uber has a new way to solve the concert traffic problem

Rebecca Bellan
22 hours ago

Uber is taking a shuttle product it developed for commuters in India and Egypt and converting it for an American audience. The ride-hail and delivery giant announced Wednesday at its…

Uber has a new way to solve the concert traffic problem
AI

Google takes aim at Android malware with an AI-powered live threat detection service

Sarah Perez
22 hours ago

Google is preparing to launch a new system to help address the problem of malware on Android. Its new live threat detection service leverages Google Play Protect’s on-device AI to…

Google takes aim at Android malware with an AI-powered live threat detection service
Apps

Google Maps is getting geospatial AR content later this year

Aisha Malik
22 hours ago

Users will be able to access the AR content by first searching for a location in Google Maps.

Google Maps is getting geospatial AR content later this year
Climate

Quilt heat pump sports sleek design from veterans of Apple, Tesla and Nest

Tim De Chant
22 hours ago

The heat pump startup unveiled its first products and revealed details about performance, pricing and availability.

Quilt heat pump sports sleek design from veterans of Apple, Tesla and Nest
Apps

Google’s new Private Space feature is like Incognito Mode for Android

Brian Heater
22 hours ago

The space is available from the launcher and can be locked as a second layer of authentication.

Google’s new Private Space feature is like Incognito Mode for Android
Media & Entertainment

Google TV to launch AI-generated movie descriptions

Lauren Forristal
22 hours ago

Gemini, the company’s family of generative AI models, will enhance the smart TV operating system so it can generate descriptions for movies and TV shows.

Google TV to launch AI-generated movie descriptions