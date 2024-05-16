Startups

Agora raises $34M Series B to keep building the Carta for real estate

Marina Temkin

Comment

Agora
Image Credits: Agora co-founders / Agora

Since he was very young, Bar Mor knew that he would inevitably do something with real estate. His family was involved in all types of real estate projects, from ground-up construction to managing residential, commercial and retail properties.

But unlike his parents, Mor also had a passion for technology. His interest in tech was reinforced when he became a commander in Unit 8200, the elite cyber intelligence division of the Israeli Defense Forces known for minting tech entrepreneurs.  

After leaving the army, he decided to combine his two passions: Mor noticed that many real estate investors do not have a dedicated system for keeping track of various back-office processes such as managing cash collected from rent, calculating and distributing proceeds to their LPs and many other administrative functions.

“We’ve seen companies struggling with managing all of these things using a lot of spreadsheets, emails, and [other] disjointed systems that don’t interact with each other,” Mor said.

That realization led him, together with Unit 8200 friends Lior Dolinski and Noam Kahan, to found Agora, a software company that manages data, automates reporting, streamlines fundraising processes and provides bookkeeping and tax services for real estate investment firms of various sizes. 

Mor said that when he was initially fundraising, he told investors he was building Carta for real estate. It’s easy to see the comparison: Carta manages cap tables for startups and VCs, along with other administrative functions. Since real estate investing is similarly data-intensive, investors need tools that automate manual work and calculate yields. 

Agora has tripled its revenue every year since it launched five years ago. Thanks to its strong growth, the company announced on Thursday that it has raised a $34 million Series B from Israel-based growth fund Qumra Capital, along with returning investors Insight Partners and Aleph. The funding brought Agora’s total funding to $63 million.

Mor said raising this latest round wasn’t difficult for the company. 

Although some real estate investors have struggled amid the rising interest rate environment, Agora continued to grow and maintain a high client retention rate, Mor said. “It shows that we are actually solving something that is not a nice-to-have. It’s a must-have.”

Agora currently operates predominantly in North America, Europe and Israel, but it plans to start serving customers in other markets, including Central America, South America and Australia.

Mor’s family experience with real estate continues to help him build the company. 

“I understand how real estate people think, what they care about and how they negotiate,” he said. 

This knowledge informed various parts of Agora’s business, including how account managers interact with customers. Every customer has the cell phone number of their account managers.  

“Real estate guy, he has his broker, he has his lawyer, he has his bank relationship. He wants everything like this,” Mor said, putting his hand next to his ear as if holding a phone. “The idea is we are your technology partner. ‘You need something with your tech? Call Agora.’”

More TechCrunch

Privacy

Flock Safety’s solar-powered cameras could make surveilliance more widespread

Haje Jan Kamps
21 mins ago

Flock Safety is a multi-billion dollar startup that’s got eyes everywhere. As of Wednesday, with the company’s new Solar Condor cameras, those eyes are solar-powered and using wireless 5G networks…

Flock Safety’s solar-powered cameras could make surveilliance more widespread
Startups

Agora raises $34M Series B to keep building the Carta for real estate

Marina Temkin
50 mins ago

Since he was very young, Bar Mor knew that he would inevitably do something with real estate. His family was involved in all types of real estate projects, from ground-up…

Agora raises $34M Series B to keep building the Carta for real estate
Image Credits: Agora co-founders / Agora
Commerce

Poshmark’s ‘Promoted Closet’ tool lets sellers boost all their listings at once

Lauren Forristal
2 hours ago

Poshmark, the social commerce site that lets people buy and sell new and used items to each other, launched a paid marketing tool on Thursday, giving sellers the ability to…

Poshmark’s ‘Promoted Closet’ tool lets sellers boost all their listings at once
AI

Google adds Gemini to its Education suite

Ivan Mehta
2 hours ago

Google is launching a Gemini add-on for educational institutes through Google Workspace.

Google adds Gemini to its Education suite
AI

YC-backed Recall.ai gets $10M Series A to help companies use virtual meeting data

Kate Park
2 hours ago

More money for the generative AI boom: Y Combinator-backed developer infrastructure startup Recall.ai announced Thursday it’s raised a $10 million Series A funding round, bringing its total raised to over $12M.…

YC-backed Recall.ai gets $10M Series A to help companies use virtual meeting data
Enterprise

Colab’s collaborative tools for engineers line up $21M in new funding

Kyle Wiggers
2 hours ago

Engineers Adam Keating and Jeremy Andrews were tired of using spreadsheets and screenshots to collab with teammates — so they launched a startup, Colab, to build a better way. The…

Colab’s collaborative tools for engineers line up $21M in new funding
Apps

Reddit reintroduces its awards system

Ivan Mehta
2 hours ago

Reddit announced on Wednesday that it is reintroducing its awards system after shutting down the program last year. The company said that most of the mechanisms related to awards will…

Reddit reintroduces its awards system
Enterprise

Sigma is building a suite of collaborative data analytics tools

Kyle Wiggers
2 hours ago

Sigma Computing, a startup building a range of data analytics and business intelligence tools, has raised $200 million in a fresh VC round.

Sigma is building a suite of collaborative data analytics tools
Government & Policy

EU ‘closely’ monitoring X in wake of Fico shooting as DSA disinfo probe rumbles on

Natasha Lomas
3 hours ago

European Union enforcers of the bloc’s online governance regime, the Digital Services Act (DSA), said Thursday they’re closely monitoring disinformation campaigns on the Elon Musk-owned social network X (formerly Twitter)…

EU ‘closely’ monitoring X in wake of Fico shooting as DSA disinfo probe rumbles on
Climate

Spoor uses AI to save birds from wind turbines

Rebecca Szkutak
3 hours ago

Wind is the largest source of renewable energy in the U.S., according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, but wind farms come with an environmental cost as wind turbines can…

Spoor uses AI to save birds from wind turbines
Fintech

Cannabis and gaming payments startup Aeropay is now offering an alternative to Mastercard and Visa

Christine Hall
4 hours ago

The key to taking on legacy players in the financial technology industry may be to go where they have not gone before. That’s what Chicago-based Aeropay is doing. The provider…

Cannabis and gaming payments startup Aeropay is now offering an alternative to Mastercard and Visa
Government & Policy

EU opens child safety probes of Facebook and Instagram, citing addictive design concerns

Natasha Lomas
4 hours ago

Facebook and Instagram are under formal investigation in the European Union over child protection concerns, the Commission announced Thursday. The proceedings follow a raft of requests for information to parent…

EU opens child safety probes of Facebook and Instagram, citing addictive design concerns
Climate

Forget EVs: Why Bedrock Materials is targeting gas-powered cars for its first sodium-ion batteries

Tim De Chant
4 hours ago

Bedrock Materials is developing a new type of sodium-ion battery, which promises to be dramatically cheaper than lithium-ion.

Forget EVs: Why Bedrock Materials is targeting gas-powered cars for its first sodium-ion batteries
Security

Thoma Bravo’s LogRhythm merges with Exabeam in more cybersecurity consolidation

Paul Sawers
5 hours ago

Private equity giant Thoma Bravo has announced that its security information and event management (SIEM) company LogRhythm will be merging with Exabeam, a rival cybersecurity company backed by the likes…

Thoma Bravo’s LogRhythm merges with Exabeam in more cybersecurity consolidation

Temu accused of breaching EU’s DSA in bundle of consumer complaints

Natasha Lomas
10 hours ago

Consumer protection groups around the European Union have filed coordinated complaints against Temu, accusing the Chinese-owned ultra low-cost e-commerce platform of a raft of breaches related to the bloc’s Digital…

Temu accused of breaching EU’s DSA in bundle of consumer complaints
Hardware

Google I/O 2024: Here’s everything Google just announced

Christine Hall
17 hours ago

Here are quick hits of the biggest news from the keynote as they are announced.

Google I/O 2024: Here’s everything Google just announced
Government & Policy

Senate study proposes ‘at least’ $32B yearly for AI programs

Devin Coldewey
19 hours ago

The AI industry moves faster than the rest of the technology sector, which means it outpaces the federal government by several orders of magnitude.

Senate study proposes ‘at least’ $32B yearly for AI programs
Security

FBI seizes hacking forum BreachForums — again

Lorenzo Franceschi-Bicchierai
19 hours ago

The FBI along with a coalition of international law enforcement agencies seized the notorious cybercrime forum BreachForums on Wednesday.  For years, BreachForums has been a popular English-language forum for hackers…

FBI seizes hacking forum BreachForums — again
Media & Entertainment

Netflix to take on Google and Amazon by building its own ad server

Lauren Forristal
20 hours ago

The announcement signifies a significant shake-up in the streaming giant’s advertising approach.

Netflix to take on Google and Amazon by building its own ad server
Enterprise

Matt Garman taking over as CEO with AWS at crossroads

Ron Miller
20 hours ago

It’s tough to say that a $100 billion business finds itself at a critical juncture, but that’s the case with Amazon Web Services, the cloud arm of Amazon, and the…

Matt Garman taking over as CEO with AWS at crossroads
AI

Google still hasn’t fixed Gemini’s biased image generator

Kyle Wiggers
20 hours ago

Back in February, Google paused its AI-powered chatbot Gemini’s ability to generate images of people after users complained of historical inaccuracies. Told to depict “a Roman legion,” for example, Gemini would show…

Google still hasn’t fixed Gemini’s biased image generator
Privacy

Google’s call-scanning AI could dial up censorship by default, privacy experts warn

Natasha Lomas
21 hours ago

A feature Google demoed at its I/O confab yesterday, using its generative AI technology to scan voice calls in real time for conversational patterns associated with financial scams, has sent…

Google’s call-scanning AI could dial up censorship by default, privacy experts warn
AI

The top AI announcements from Google I/O

Kyle Wiggers
22 hours ago

Google’s going all in on AI — and it wants you to know it. During the company’s keynote at its I/O developer conference on Tuesday, Google mentioned “AI” more than…

The top AI announcements from Google I/O
Transportation

Uber has a new way to solve the concert traffic problem

Rebecca Bellan
22 hours ago

Uber is taking a shuttle product it developed for commuters in India and Egypt and converting it for an American audience. The ride-hail and delivery giant announced Wednesday at its…

Uber has a new way to solve the concert traffic problem
AI

Google takes aim at Android malware with an AI-powered live threat detection service

Sarah Perez
22 hours ago

Google is preparing to launch a new system to help address the problem of malware on Android. Its new live threat detection service leverages Google Play Protect’s on-device AI to…

Google takes aim at Android malware with an AI-powered live threat detection service
Apps

Google Maps is getting geospatial AR content later this year

Aisha Malik
22 hours ago

Users will be able to access the AR content by first searching for a location in Google Maps.

Google Maps is getting geospatial AR content later this year
Climate

Quilt heat pump sports sleek design from veterans of Apple, Tesla and Nest

Tim De Chant
22 hours ago

The heat pump startup unveiled its first products and revealed details about performance, pricing and availability.

Quilt heat pump sports sleek design from veterans of Apple, Tesla and Nest
Apps

Google’s new Private Space feature is like Incognito Mode for Android

Brian Heater
22 hours ago

The space is available from the launcher and can be locked as a second layer of authentication.

Google’s new Private Space feature is like Incognito Mode for Android
Media & Entertainment

Google TV to launch AI-generated movie descriptions

Lauren Forristal
22 hours ago

Gemini, the company’s family of generative AI models, will enhance the smart TV operating system so it can generate descriptions for movies and TV shows.

Google TV to launch AI-generated movie descriptions
Hardware

Android’s new Theft Detection Lock helps deter smartphone snatch and grabs

Brian Heater
22 hours ago

When triggered, the AI-powered feature will automatically lock the device down.

Android’s new Theft Detection Lock helps deter smartphone snatch and grabs