A new venture capital supergroup is forming Folks from a16z, Bessemer and Index could form the next big VC firm

Startups are not shying away from big projects. That’s my takeaway from news that The Browser Company’s Arc browser is now generally available for Windows users, just as Island raised a massive grip of capital for its enterprise-focused browser tool. It’s very encouraging to see startups going after core pieces of technology and not just the apps that sit atop platforms.

Of course, Chromium still reigns supreme, but unseating that horse might take a while.

Elsewhere in Startup Land this week on Equity, we dug into Chowdeck’s $2.5 million round. It’s a Nigerian company that is putting up impressive growth with its food delivery business in a particularly difficult market. Keep an eye on it, since Nigeria is a big market and no single company there has its delivery business on lock. Yet, at least.

We also took a look at Corelight’s new $150 million fundraise, which is a good piece to chew on given its valuation and revenue growth.

On the venture side of things, we discussed two stories: First, Intuition’s bet on the consumer market is particularly interesting. From Paris, the fund is betting that going counter to the B2B SaaS narrative is the best way to make the most money. Second, we see a new venture capital supergroup forming: Axios reports that investors with backgrounds at a16z, Bessemer and Index are building a new firm.