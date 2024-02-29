Host a tailored Side Event at Early Stage 2024 in Boston

Looking to make a splash at TechCrunch Early Stage 2024? Our Side Events initiative is a fantastic opportunity to engage with Boston’s tech community in a dynamic and memorable manner. Plus, we’ll assist in promoting your event at no cost to you! Submit your event here by March 20.

Throw your own Side Event at TechCrunch Early Stage 2024

What exactly are Side Events? Side Events give you a chance to grow your brand and network with 1,500 conference attendees and the local Boston tech community by hosting your own event as part of “Early Stage Week” from April 21–April 27. Whether it’s a mixer, a career showcase, or a thought-provoking panel, the choice is yours. There’s no application fee, so why not apply now?

Applications are currently open until March 20 at 11:59 p.m. PT. We’ll be reviewing and approving applications on a rolling basis, so submit your event for consideration today! The sooner you’re approved, the sooner we can kickstart promotion for your event.

Approved Side Events will benefit from complimentary promotion across TechCrunch.com and the Early Stage 2024 website, and will also be highlighted to Early Stage 2024 attendees through diverse channels like emails, posts, and the agenda.

There’s no cost to apply and no participation fee. However, hosts are responsible for all aspects of their event, including expenses, promotions, and operations. For detailed guidance, planning tips, and the nitty-gritty details, refer to our Side Events Guide.

Embrace the opportunity to host at TechCrunch Early Stage 2024 and prepare to elevate your brand, expand your network, and forge meaningful connections within the tech community. Apply to host a Side Event and let’s kick off the festivities!

Don’t miss out on the Side Events, alongside the phenomenal Early Stage programming. Why wait? Secure your pass now and enjoy savings of up to $200.

Is your company interested in sponsoring or exhibiting at TechCrunch Early Stage 2024? Reach out to our sponsorship sales team by completing this form.