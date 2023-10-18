Amazon’s drones begin delivering prescription medications in Texas

At today’s Delivering the Future event outside of Seattle, Amazon announced that it is adding medications to its drone delivery operations in College Station, Texas. The retail giant is promising free deliveries in less than an hour when customers choose the option at checkout. The list of medications is 500 long, including those for treating flu, asthma and pneumonia.

“We’re taught from the first days of medical school that there is a golden window that matters in clinical medicine,” Chief Medical Office Dr. Vin Gupta said at the event. “That’s the time between when a patient feels unwell and when they’re able to get treatment. We’re working hard at Amazon to dramatically narrow the golden window from diagnosis to treatment, and drone delivery marks a significant step forward. Whether it’s an infectious disease or respiratory illness, early intervention can be critical to improving patient outcomes.”

Amazon has been operating in College Station since the end of last year. The new feature integrates Amazon Pharmacy into the mix. The division is the product of the company’s 2018 acquisition of Pillpack. The company currently offers same deliveries in Austin, Indianapolis, Miami, Phoenix and Seattle for the medications. Drone deliveries however, are currently limited to College Station.

The announcement follows news that the company is expanding drone delivery operations to a third U.S. city/state, as well as the U.K. and Italy. Those are expected to come online by the end of next year. Amazon will also by rolling out its quieter M30 drone in that timeframe.