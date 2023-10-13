How do you pronounce IaaS?

Hello and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines.

This is our Friday show, and we’re talking about the week’s biggest startup and tech news. Mary Ann and Alex were joined by Kirsten once again to parse the week’s news and call out the biggest stories:

We had a great chat with the CEO of Medium earlier this week, and have a packed agenda for you including another interview that we’re excited about. More soon!