72 hours left for last-chance savings to TechCrunch Disrupt 2023

Now, hear this! You have only 72 hours left to fight inflation on prices to TechCrunch Disrupt 2023. The startup world’s big tent kicks off next week and runs September 19–21.

Tick tock: Buy your pass by September 15 at 11:59 p.m. PDT and save up to $400. That’s 20 Jacksons for one small action.

Every founder knows building a startup can be a slow, lonely slog. So why not join more than 10,000 members of your global community next week? You’ll get the information, inspiration, tools and connections you need to build and scale your business.

Networking the old-fashioned way at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023

Rekindle the thrill of meeting people face-to-face. Here are some of the many ways you can connect at the show.

Head to the Deal Flow Café, our brand-new investor-to-founder networking area.

Meet like-minded travelers in the many engaging workshops, discussions, meetups and Q&A sessions in the expo.

Recharge and reconnect at the TechCrunch+ Lounge, where TechCrunch+ members with one- and two-year subscriptions can network and chat with our writers and other special guests. Not a member yet? Subscribe here.

The After Hours Events lineup features a variety of activities, including industry meetups, workshops, fun runs and happy hours.

Discover roundtables and breakouts at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023

Here’s a small taste of the topics and speakers. Head to the event agenda for the full schedule. Pro tip: Filter for roundtables or breakouts.

Roundtables: 30-minute, expert-led discussions.

Telling the TAM Story: How to Get VCs Excited About Your Market Opportunity, Especially in Less Sexy Spaces , with Rob Biederman (Asymmetric Capital Partners).

, with Rob Biederman (Asymmetric Capital Partners). The Art of Choosing the Right Investor: A Guide for Startup Founders, with Sergey Gribov (Flint Capital).

Breakouts: 30-minute presentations followed by a 20-minute Q&A.

Building Early-Stage Products as a Nontechnical Founder: What to and Not to Do , with Andy Powell (Oak’s Lab).

, with Andy Powell (Oak’s Lab). AI for Social Good: How Technologists and Nonprofits Can Partner to Deliver Lasting Impact, with Jen Carter (Google.org).

We’ve barely scratched the surface: Seven industry tracks, the Startup Battlefield 200, incredible speakers and so much more. Do what it takes to be in the building!

TechCrunch Disrupt 2023 takes place September 19–21. You have 72 hours left before passes inflate to full price. Buy your pass by September 15 at 11:59 p.m. PDT and save up to $400.

Is your company interested in sponsoring or exhibiting at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023? Contact our sponsorship sales team by filling out this form.