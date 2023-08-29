Peruse all the partner sessions at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023

The partner sessions at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023

The AI Stage

Navigating the Evolving Landscape of Robotics, AI and Self-Driving Cars

Presented by Helm.ai.

With Vitaly Golomb, partner, Drake Star; Gary Silberg, partner and Global Automotive Sector Leader, KPMG; and Vlad Voroninski, co-founder and CEO, Helm.ai.

Winning with AI: Real-World Case Studies of AI-Powered Supply Chain and CPG Industries

Presented by Kognitos.

With Binny Gill, founder and CEO, Kognitos; Ajay Manglani, chief marketing officer, Kognitos; and Jim McCullen, chief information officer, Century Supply Chain Solutions.

The Next AI Evolution Moves into Your Hands

Presented by Qualcomm.

Session Coming Soon

Presented by Social Discovery Group.

The Builder Stage

How to Sustain a Tech Company in a Competitive World

Presented by OnePlus.

Navigating the AI Frontier in 2023: Lessons, Pivots and Triumphs from Two Early-Stage Founders

Presented by Samsung Next.

With Brendon Kim, MD, and Head of Investments, Samsung Next; Vaikkunth Mugunthan, co-founder and CEO, DynamoFL; and Yana Welinder, co-founder and CEO, Kraftful.

The HR Tech Hype: Disrupting the Disruption

Presented by Globalization Partners.

With Nat (Rajesh) Natarajan, chief product and strategy officer, Globalization Partners; and Nicole Sahin, founder and CEO, Globalization Partners.

Session Coming Soon

Presented by SambaNova.

The Fintech Stage

Harnessing the Power of Strategic Partnerships and Collaborative Innovation

Presented by Navan.

Visa Everywhere Initiative: The Ultimate Fintech Pitch Competition

Presented by Visa.

The SaaS Stage

The Workplace of the Future Is Here

Presented by Katmai.

With Erik Braund, founder and CEO, Katmai Tech.

The Space Stage

The Most Exciting Time in Space: How We Got Here and What Comes Next​

Powered by the Aerospace Corporation.

