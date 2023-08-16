Work exchange earns you a free pass to TechCrunch Disrupt 2023

Just about one month to go until TechCrunch Disrupt 2023 kicks off in San Francisco on September 19-21. If you don’t have a pass yet, here’s a painless way to attend — for free.

Here’s the (tiny) catch. Simply work 8 hours over the course of Disrupt, and we’ll say thanks as we hand you a free General Admission pass (a $1,250 value).

When your shift ends, you can take in all the action on the Disrupt Stage, the Builders Stage and our seven new track-specific stages, too. Take a look at the agenda.

Plus, you can attend breakout sessions and roundtable discussions — some of the most popular draws at Disrupt — hit the expo floor to meet and greet the Startup Battlefield 200 companies exhibiting their game-changing tech. And don’t forget about networking. You’ll have time and opportunity to network with prominent people and companies attending the show.

If you’re interested in tech, startups, event planning, marketing — or all of the above — apply to volunteer by September 5. It’s a great way to see what it takes to produce a world-renowned startup event.

What do volunteers do at Disrupt? Read on!

Tasks for volunteers at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023

We need you to help us wrangle more than 10,000 attendees, and volunteers handle a variety of tasks to help make this startup conference an unforgettable experience for everyone. At any given time, you might:

Help with registration check-in.

Assist speakers.

Direct attendees.

Provide customer support.

Place signage.

Scan badges.

Support vendor setup.

Please note: Work-exchange volunteers are responsible for their own meals, housing and travel expenses. Plus, you must attend a mandatory orientation meeting on Monday, September 18, 2023, from 3:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. PDT. All volunteers work a minimum of 8 hours during the conference. Due to the high volume of applications, we will notify only the selected applicants.

TechCrunch Disrupt 2023 takes place on September 19–21 in San Francisco. Lend us a helping hand, and we’ll hand you a free ticket to the World Cup of startup conferences. Apply to volunteer by September 5 to get your free pass. We want to see you in San Francisco!

