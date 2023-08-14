Browse the breakout sessions at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023

It’s no secret that TechCrunch events feature the leading experts across the startup ecosystem, and TechCrunch Disrupt 2023, which runs September 19–21 in San Francisco, is no exception to that rule.

We’re showcasing some of the interactive breakout sessions — expert-led presentations followed by a Q&A — you won’t want to miss. You can read their descriptions in the event agenda. Pro tip: Find them quickly by filtering for breakout sessions.

Timely reminder: Buy your Disrupt pass today, and avoid the price hike at the door.

These smaller sessions deliver real value, and our attendees agree.

“There was always something interesting going on in one of the breakout sessions, and I was impressed by the quality of the people participating. Partners in well-known VC firms spoke, they were accessible, and they shared smart, insightful nuggets. You will not find this level of people accessible and in one place anywhere else.” — Michael McCarthy, CEO of Repositax

Alrighty then, let’s get to it.

The breakout sessions at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023

The Path to Your Next Funding Round: Equity Crowdfunding: With Rebecca Kacaba, co-founder and CEO, DealMaker. Presented by DealMaker.

The Hardest Problems in Space: Presented by the Aerospace Corporation.

The Power of a Brand Moat and How to Build One: With Deanna German, creative director, Koto, and Simon Kearney, senior strategy director, Koto. Presented by Koto.

What Will It Take to Fuel the Next Economy?: Presented by Mastercard.

How to Raise Your First Round as a Fintech Founder: With Nik Milanović, founder, This Week in Fintech; general partner, The Fintech Fund, Chris Wallace, Angel Investor

Building Applications with AI: With Tomasz Tunguz, General Partner, Theory Ventures, Harrison Chase, CEO, Langchain, Henry Scott-Green, CEO, Context

The Path to Profitability: Navigating Financing Options in Uncharted Territory: Presented by JPMorgan Chase.

Building Early-Stage Products as a Nontechnical Founder: What to and Not to Do: With Andy Powell, chief business officer, Oak’s Lab.

AI for Social Good: How Technologists and Nonprofits Can Partner to Deliver Lasting Impact: With Jen Carter, global head of technology, Google.org.

So, You Want to Work in Space?:​ Presented by the Aerospace Corporation.

Women in Fintech: The Power of Partnership: Presented by Discover Global Network.

AI: Saving Lives, Saving the Planet: With Kaixiang Lin, co-founder and CEO, Chemix; Ursheet Parikh, partner, Mayfield Fund; and Jason Springs, co-founder and CEO, Endpoint Health. Presented by Mayfield Fund.

The New Power Duo in Capital-Efficient Growth: Marketing + Customer Success: With Jared Brickman, senior director, marketing, Center of Excellence, Insight Partners; Ellie Wu, VP, sales and customer success, Center of Excellence, Insight Partners.

Defining Disability Tech: Innovations for the World’s Largest Minority: With Sandy Lacey, executive director, Howe Innovation Center, Perkins School for the Blind.

Why Coastal Tech Hubs Should Pay Attention to the Innovation Happening in the Midcontinent: With Nathaniel Harding, managing partner, Cortado Ventures; Michael Basch, founder and general partner, Atento Capital.

5 Ways Generative AI Changes How Companies Approach Data – And 5 Ways It Won’t: With Lior Gavish, co-founder and CTO, Monte Carlo.

Ask Sophie LIVE — Your Startup Immigration Questions Answered: With Sophie Alcorn, founder, Alcorn Immigration Law.

Product-led Growth: Industry Buzzword or Business Game-Changer: With Justin Bauer, chief product officer, Amplitude.

Building Guardrails, Not Gates: How Continuous Security Can Reduce Friction between Teams, Accelerate Time to Deployment and Enhance Overall Security: With Guy Flechter, chief appsec officer, Palo Alto Networks.

New CEO Imperative: Why You Need a Revenue Governance Strategy: with Andy Byrne, co-founder and CEO, Clari.

TechCrunch Disrupt 2023 takes place on September 19–21 in San Francisco. Buy your pass today and avoid the price hike at the door. Don’t miss the breakout sessions and the chance to learn from the top minds in the startup ecosystem!

Is your company interested in sponsoring or exhibiting at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023? Contact our sponsorship sales team by filling out this form.