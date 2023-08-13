Student opportunities abound at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023

Here’s a reminder for students or recent grads. You’re the startup world’s future generation, and we’re investing in you. How? By offering passes to TechCrunch Disrupt 2023 (September 19–21 in San Francisco) at a super-sweet discount.

A student pass costs $195 compared to full general admission of $850. What are you waiting for? Buy your student pass today — prices increase at the door.

Top talent at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023

Hear from some of tech’s most brilliant thinkers, researchers, founders, VCs and CEOs. Folks like renowned roboticists Marc Raibert and Gill Pratt; Redwood Materials founder and Tesla co-founder, JB Straubel; and Meredith Whittaker, Signal president and staunch defender of privacy and security. Head to the speaker roster for more — we’re still adding to it!

8 stages and 7 industry tracks at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023

Learn the essential nuts and bolts of building and funding a startup over at the Builders Stage, and dig deeper into specific technologies with leading experts on our seven new stages:

The Startup Battlefield 200 exhibit at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023

Thousands of early-stage startups have applied to join the Startup Battlefield 200 cohort this year. Only the top 200 will make the cut and exhibit for all three days of Disrupt. Spend time on the expo floor and meet these amazing founders as they demo their cutting-edge tech. Each Startup Battlefield company will also fast-pitch live on the expo’s Pitch Showcase Stage.

Out of those amazing 200 companies, TechCrunch will select 20 of them to pitch live on the Disrupt stage in the Startup Battlefield competition. At stake: a $100,000 equity-free prize. Be in the room to see who triumphs, and take note of the questions VCs put to the founders — it’s a masterclass in learning what investors look for in a founder and what drives them to schedule that crucial first meeting.

Expand your network at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023

Whether you’re looking for an internship, your first post-grad gig or a co-founder, Disrupt is prime networking territory with more than 10,000 attendees. Use the event app to easily find the needles in your haystack. It lets you find and then schedule meetings with people who share your business goals.

You’ll find plenty of organic ways to connect and make startup magic.

Enjoy various receptions, like the Women of Tech(Crunch) and more.

Relax and enjoy After-Hours Events happening during Disrupt week throughout the city.

Head to the Deal Flow Café, our brand-new investor-to-founder networking area.

Recharge and reconnect at the TechCrunch+ Lounge, where TC+ annual subscribers can network and chat with our writers and other special guests. Not a member yet? Subscribe here .

Invest in your future at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023 in San Francisco on September 19–21. Buy your student pass, and you can save a bundle!

