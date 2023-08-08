Snapchat’s dark mode for Android no longer locked behind subscription

Snapchat has quietly dropped the paywall for dark mode on Android after previously requiring users to have a Snapchat+ subscription to access the feature. The company confirmed to TechCrunch on Tuesday that dark mode is now available to all users. The change was first spotted by Android Police.

Dark mode has been available to iOS users for free since 2021. When Snapchat made dark mode available to Android users earlier this year, it only did so exclusively for Snapchat+ subscribers.

Snapchat recently revealed that its subscription service has reached 4 million paid subscribers in its first year since launching. Snapchat+ costs $3.99 per month and gives subscribers access to experimental and pre-release features, along with custom app themes, unique app icons, the ability to pin your No. 1 BFF and more.

The subscription service is available in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Australia, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.