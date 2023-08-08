Kickstarter’s CEO eyes the future of crowdfunding at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023

It wasn’t the first, but for more than 10 years, Kickstarter has been synonymous with crowdfunding. We’re excited to announce that CEO Everette Taylor will join us on the Hardware Stage, September 21, at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023.

In a session called “Crowdfunding the Future,” we’ll discuss Taylor’s vision for the company. Crowdfunding itself may be on the cusp of another resurgence, in the wake of a global supply-chain crisis. People are pushing to manufacture products locally, and that’s creating a lot of opportunities.

Taylor has also made a point of highlighting both the need to increase underrepresented makers and his vision of crowdsourcing as an accessible way for anyone with an idea to to bring their dream to fruition. We want to hear more about how he plans to do that in the (mostly) post-COVID, post-supply-change crunch world.

Everette Taylor: Kickstarter CEO

Everette Taylor is a creative entrepreneur who is passionate about art, supporting creators and making creativity accessible to all. He is deeply experienced in building and growing successful businesses as a founder, CEO and chief marketing officer.

Before joining Kickstarter, Taylor served as the CMO of Artsy, the world’s leading marketplace for buying and selling fine art. While there, he was recognized on the Forbes Entrepreneurial CMO List and named by Forbes as one of the World’s Most Influential CMOs. In 2013, Taylor founded ET Enterprises; managed a diverse portfolio of companies, including ArtX and GrowthHackers; and served as CEO of MilliSense and PopSocial where he was recognized as Forbes 30 Under 30 in 2018.

As CMO, Taylor also led Skurt, an on-demand rental car startup, to a successful acquisition, and he led marketing at Qualaroo, which also saw a successful exit. At age 25, he also helped e-commerce company Sticker Mule see its largest growth as a company as their youngest CMO. Taylor also oversaw growth strategy for new social products for a division of Microsoft China.

