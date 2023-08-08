4 days left to save on passes to TechCrunch Disrupt 2023

Here in the States, summer’s slipping away all too soon, but not as fast as your chance to save on passes to TechCrunch Disrupt 2023, taking place September 19–21 in San Francisco.

Disrupt is the startup world’s big tent, and the annual gathering place for more than 10,000 movers, shakers and makers from around the world. It’s where anyone and everyone in the startup ecosystem needs to be — and you have just four days left to go at an incredible price.

Beat the deadline: Buy your Disrupt pass before Friday, August 11 at 11:59 p.m. PDT, and you’ll save up to $600.

A sample of sessions at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023

Now that you’ve registered and saved a bundle (you did register, right?), sit back, relax, and take a look at just some of the session topics waiting for you on the various stages at Disrupt:

Clearing the Air on Tech and Cities: on the Sustainability Stage with Andre Dickens (mayor, city of Atlanta)

on the Sustainability Stage with Andre Dickens (mayor, city of Atlanta) A Deep Dive on DeepMind, Google’s Premiere AI Lab: on the AI Stage with Demis Hassabis (DeepMind)

on the AI Stage with Demis Hassabis (DeepMind) The Future of Payments: on the Fintech Stage with Céline Dufétel (Checkout.com)

on the Fintech Stage with Céline Dufétel (Checkout.com) The Future of Sending Human Beings into Space: on the Space Stage with Commander Jared Isaacman (commercial astronaut, entrepreneur)

on the Space Stage with Commander Jared Isaacman (commercial astronaut, entrepreneur) How to Build Intelligent Startup Ops that Will Scale with Your Business: on the Builders Stage with Naba Banerjee (Airbnb) and Asha Sharma (Instacart)

on the Builders Stage with Naba Banerjee (Airbnb) and Asha Sharma (Instacart) Mixed Reality Finds Its Focus: On the Hardware Stage with Peggy Johnson (Magic Leap)

On the Hardware Stage with Peggy Johnson (Magic Leap) Signal and the Future of Encrypted Messaging: on the Security Stage with Meredith Whittaker (Signal)

on the Security Stage with Meredith Whittaker (Signal) What’s next for GitHub?: on the SaaS Stage with Thomas Dohmke (GitHub)

That’s just scratching the surface. Expect tons more sessions, speakers, demos, receptions, networking, the Startup Battlefield 200 and more.

There’s so much waiting for you at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023 in San Francisco on September 19–21. Don’t delay, or you’ll miss this opportunity to save up to $600. You have just four more days to buy your pass before Friday, August 11 at 11:59 p.m. PDT. We can’t wait to see you in September!

Is your company interested in sponsoring or exhibiting at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023? Contact our sponsorship sales team by filling out this form.