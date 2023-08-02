App Store users are downrating Twitter’s rebranding to X with 1-star reviews

Many people have mixed feelings over Twitter’s rebranding to X, in preparation for its transformation into owner Elon Musk’s vision of an “everything app.” But on the U.S. App Store, users have been venting their frustrations over the name change, leading to a surge in 1-star negative reviews, a new analysis shows.

According to data from market intelligence firm Sensor Tower, nearly 78% of all the U.S. iOS reviews of the newly renamed X app have been 1-star reviews since July 24th, the day of the official rebrand, compared with just 50% over the previous two weeks. (50% is still not a great number and one that speaks to other user complaints about the numerous changes Twitter has made under Musk’s ownership.)

The new 1-star reviews are in direct response to the rebrand, Sensor Tower notes, as users wrote how they’re upset with the new logo and name.

“Bring back the BIRD,” writes one user.

“GIVE US BACK THE BIRD!!!” shouts another.

“What is X?,” asks a third reviewer.

“Good app gone bad,” adds a fourth.

“Ugly,” another complaint states, followed by one dubbing the new app a “dumpster fire,” and so on.

However, the rebranding has not been all bad news for the company formerly known as Twitter.

In fact, Sensor Tower’s data indicates that X’s worldwide installs grew 20% week-over-week in the wake of the rebranding. There was a related 3-4% increase in weekly user growth, as well.

Earlier this month, X CEO Linda Yaccarino claimed the app usage was at an all-time high, and on July 28, X owner Elon Musk posted that monthly users had reached a new high this year. Neither exec was forthcoming with the exact dates and times that usage peaked, though.

Despite the growth, Sensor Tower’s analysis revealed some troubling numbers, too. Per its panel, time spent per user fell 7% for the week, and daily sessions per user fell 6% following the renaming of the app to X.

“Though Twitter usage and engagement typically display some volatility due to seasonality and the news cycle, some of the declines in engagement may be attributable to users’ frustration with changes to the app,” said Abe Yousef, Senior Insights Analyst at Sensor Tower.

Of course, such a dramatic rebranding was likely to cause a backlash.

Arguably, Twitter had not been a successful company under prior leadership, so there is some rationale behind giving the app a massive makeover and a new purpose. Still, it remains to be seen if X can thrive after losing the trust and goodwill of some of its longtime Twitter users in the process.