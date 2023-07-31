Twitter’s rebrand is a go, and we’re Blazing Our Collective Glory

Hello, and welcome back to Equity, the podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines.
- Stocks are up around the world today, but the real story in equities will come from earnings season. This week, we’ll hear from AMD, Uber, Pinterest, Shopify, PayPal, Block, Apple, Amazon, Alibaba, Airbnb, Coinbase and Cloudflare. It’s a lot.
- In Crypto Land, things are muted, but it appears that the Coinbase-SEC lawsuit had a bit more going on than was initially evident.
- Tiger has exited Flipkart, selling its remaining stake to Walmart for $1.4 billion. The investment firm did well on its Flipkart investment.
- Fidelity has cut the value of its investment in Gupshup, but has marked up its investments in Reddit, Discord and X a little. So the news is not all bad.
- Twitter’s rebrand is a go on the App Store, and the platform has a new tagline that we alluded to in today’s title. Meanwhile, Shein and Temu are fighting for global domination of the fast-fashion market.
Whew! What a start to the week, yeah?
